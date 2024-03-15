ORA RONNALD (RONNIE) TALBERT

Ora Ronnald (Ronnie) Talbert, 80 of Downing, MO went home to be with his precious Lord on March 4, 2024. He was born on August 12, 1943 in rural Adair County, near Kirksville, MO to Ora and Paralee (Ballanger) Talbert.

Ronnie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly Spencer, on August 25, 1963 by Elder Clyde Johnson at Mt.Tabor Primitive Baptist Church near Hurdland, MO, where they spent their entire married life attending church.

Ronnie grew up on a farm in rural Adair County, attended a one room grade school, then Kirksville High School where he enjoyed FFA and his Ag classes. He and Beverly lived in Adair County, near Kirksville and then Gibbs before buying a farm in Scotland County where they had a dairy for 35 years. He attended Al school to improve his dairy herd. After retiring from milking, he bred his dairy heifers to beef using several different Al breeds. He especially enjoyed his cattle and his farm.

He was faithful member and deacon of the Mt Tabor Primitive Baptist Church, near Hurdland, for over 30 years which he shared his role with his father-in-law, Earl Spencer and brother-in-law, Kent Stokes. He loved the many people he met visiting various sister churches, his minister, Elder Alan Curtis, and many other special ministers from across this great country. The fellowship, preaching and singing always brought joy, comfort and peace to Ronnie. He enjoyed his wonderful family and especially when everyone came home for Thanksgiving and Christmas; what wonderful memories of his great love and enjoyment!! We have great memories of Ronnie and Beverly farming and sharing the joys they had together. There is much appreciation for all the help Chris, Dillon and others assisting (Houston, Katelyn, Jacob, Cason) Beverly with the farm and cattle work these last few years.

Ronnie is survived by Beverly, his loving wife of 60 years; their four children: Linda Sue and husband Bruce Jackson of Downing, MO, Darrell Lee and wife Kim (Cox) Talbert of Belle Plaine, KS, Brenda Carol and husband Chuck Hubert of Clark, MO, Christopher Leon and wife Amy (Kraus) Talbert, of Memphis, MO; seventeen grandchildren and their spouses: Anthony Jackson, Dillon (Ambur) Jackson, Houston (Catie Shalley) Jackson, Tiffany (Tyler) McGoldrick, Mollie (Baye) Burkes, Megan Talbert, Madison (Matt) Hizar, Drew (Kayla) Stice, Natasha Barker, Tayler Stice, Trevor (Michaela) Stice, Conner (Lydia) Stice, Noah (Brett Inman to be married in July 2024 Stice, Samantha (Kyle) Clark, Katelyn (Jacob) Buford, Magnum and Cason Talbert; sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins along with one sister, Reva and husband Ted Geery of Lancaster, MO, and four sister-in-laws and husbands, Bonnie Henderson, Charlotte (David) Parrish, Patty Thrasher, Marsha (Brian) Harp and a special brother-in-law, Kent Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Paralee Talbert, and Beverly’s parents, Earl and Georgia Spencer, an infant son, Ronnie Gene, September 15, 1964, infant grandson, Gabriel Muse; sister-in-law, Pam Stokes; brothers-in-law, Alvin Henderson, Joe Allen Moyer, and Alan Thrasher and special nephew, Darin Henderson.

Ronnie was ready to go home to be with his Lord and Savior. Special thanks to Linda and Bruce, Chris and Dillon for answering Beverly’s call for help. He told Beverly this past week that she was his life line, but Jesus was his life. We will miss him but we rejoice in his sweet release from this world of pain and sorrow with special help from our daughter, Brenda Hubert.

Funeral services for “Ronnie” Talbert, were be held Friday afternoon,3/8, at 2:00 P.M. at the Mt.Tabor Primitive Baptist Church at Hurdland, Missouri. Officiating the service was Elder Alan Curtis assisted by Bruce Jackson. Interment followed in the Landsberry Cemetery south of the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Tabor Church and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be shared with the Talbert family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.