| logout
Fire At Shannan Pallet
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Firefighters from Memphis, Gorin and Clark County were called to a fire at Shannan Pallet Company in Granger on Monday morning, March 4. It is reported that burning brush spread to the a nearby abandoned house, and that inventory stored outdoors at Shannan Pallet was destroyed. Gorin Fire Chief Kenneth Hoover was injured when a falling utility pole struck him. Submitted photos.