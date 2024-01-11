SAMUEL CHARLES BERENDZEN

Samuel Charles Berendzen, 53, of St. Louis, son of Samuel F. Berendzen, and Barbara A. (Bazin) Berendzen, born on December 28, 1969, left this world on December 23, 2023, after a courageous and private battle with cancer. Sam was a devoted husband and father, guided by faith and love throughout his life.

Sam was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Barbara Berendzen. He is survived by his wife, Trish Berendzen of St. Louis, who stood by his side with unwavering love and support. Sam leaves behind a legacy of love in his children: son Nathaniel Berendzen (and his wife Brittany and daughter Abby), daughter Holly Berendzen, daughter Hannah Berendzen and daughter Patty Pearl Berendzen,

Sam’s memory will forever be cherished by his father, Samuel Francis Berendzen, of Jefferson City, his sister Marianne Eldridge of Frederick, MD, and his brother Jay Berendzen of St. Louis. Additionally, he leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles who will fondly remember the impact he had on their lives.

A proud graduate of Salisbury High School in 1988 and Southwest Missouri State in 1993, Sam dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the art of teaching. For over 25 years, he served as an acclaimed educator in the St. Louis area, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of countless students. His passion for learning and teaching touched the lives of those he encountered, and his legacy lives on through the countless minds he helped shape.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Sam will remember him as a friend to nature, finding solace and joy in the beauty of the world around him. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving family man, devoted to the well-being and happiness of his wife, children, and extended family.

In this time of grief, let us remember Samuel Charles Berendzen for the love he shared, the knowledge he imparted, and the indomitable spirit with which he faced life’s challenges. May his soul find eternal peace in the embrace of the divine, and may his memory continue to inspire all those who were touched by his kindness and wisdom.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, 2023, at 8:45-10 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Wardsville with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. David Cox will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gulf Specimen Aquarium in Panacea, Florida in Sam’s honor.

Services entrusted to Trimble Funeral Homes – Jefferson City. trimblefunerals.com