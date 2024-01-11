ARTHUR “BOOT” BASS

Arthur “Boot” Bass, 62, of Conesville, IA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 5th, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family in memory of Boot.

Arthur “Boot” Bass was born March 31, 1961 in Washington, IA, the son of Frank and Hariette (Wagner) Bass. Boot enjoyed farming and working with heavy machinery. When he wasn’t driving truck or farming, he could be found fishing or camping. Boot never knew a stranger and was always sharing stories. He loved his dogs, Kaddie and Bandit.

Arthur was truly blessed to be survived by the love of his life, since kindergarten; fiancé Viki Van Dyke-Martinez of Conesville, IA; one son Anthony and wife, Sarah of Jacksonville, Fl; four wonderful grandchildren, Alexander, Gavin, Hadlee, and Colt, all of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Tracey (Mike) Randolph of Reynolds, IL; brothers, Bill, Clint, Pete (Rebecca), Pup (Audrey), all of Missouri; brother, Bill Hinman, of Letts, IA; Vicki’s parents, George and Cheryl Van Dyke of Melrose, IA and several amazing cousins, nephews and nieces.

Boot is preceded in death by his parents, both in 1992, his brother, Jeffrey; sisters, Barbara, Roni, Leah, Toni and nephew, Billy.