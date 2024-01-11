 2023 Year in Review  July through December 

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

July 2023

On July 1, a section of the west facing wall of the Shoop building, 101 East Monroe Street, partially collapsed.

Local student, Guinevere Barrientos, had the opportunity to attend the Gordonstoun International Summer School in Scotland. She attended the boarding school from July 7 through July 31.

Martin Guinn, 104, of Colony, MO, was among four Freemasons honored for their time serving the Craft. Guinn received his 75-year membership pin. Roy Lee Ewalt received a 65 year pin, Larry Sykes received a 55 year pin, and Larry McKim received a 50 year pin.

The Scotland County Fair was held July 9 through 15. Charlotte Tallman was the 2023 Scotland County Fair Little Miss, Kendal Anderson was the 2023 Scotland County Fair Queen, and Ailea Hayes was the 2023 Scotland County Fair Junior Miss.

The Jeff and Emily Frederick family were named the 2023 Scotland County Farm Family.

The Sew & Go Quilt Guild gave donations to the Clark County Cancer Fund, Schuyler County Cancer Fund, Knox County Cancer Fund, and the Scotland County Cancer Fund.

The Memphis Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Memphis Community Health Center on July 14.

The NEMR Telecom held a ribbon cutting on the Scotland County Courthouse lawn on July 19, to announce that they are now a broadband provider in the community.

The Two by Two Quartet held a concert at the Memphis Theater on July 23.

The July Spirit of SCH winner was Tiffany Quimby who works as a Coder in the Business Office.

A new bridge on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland County, over North Fork Wyaconda River, 0.4 miles south of Route EE near Memphis, opened to traffic on July 24.

Dollar General North donated award-winning books to the elementary and high school libraries.

David Lemmon was promoted to Loan Officer at Exchange Bank of northeast Missouri’s Memphis location.

Kathy Kiddoo was awarded her 10th year Membership DAR Certificate.

Exchange Bank in Memphis hosted a community appreciation barbecue on June 30.

The Adair County SB40 announced that Greg Steele of Gorin, Missouri, was selected as the July 2023 Spotlight Award recipient for his Entrepreneurship.

August 2023

The fifth annual Bike/Car Night hosted by the Widow’s Sons was held on August 5 on the east side of the Memphis Square.

The Memphis Theatre Community Player’s put on the production of “Doublewide, Texas” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooton on August 10, 11, and 12.

Carlee Smith showcases her dogs across the state. She competes in Obedience, Rally, Showmanship, and Agility at many dog show competitions.

The Scotland County Public Administrator Emily Consbrock resigned.

Green Acres Sew & Vac celebrated their fourteenth anniversary.

Elle Wentworth took home the trophy for highest individual points in her age division at the River Country League Championship swim meet in Quincy. She placed 1st in the 50y Butterfly, 50y Freestyle, and Medley Relay. Kenzleigh Moore earned the 1st place medals for 25y Backstroke and 25y Freestyle at the meet. She also earned the 2nd highest individual points in her age division.

Bruce Childress retired after 29 years at MFA.

NEMR was recognized as a Smart Rural Provider by NTCA- The Rural Broadband Association.

Bill Cottrell traveled down the Missouri River in a canak. Bill left on May 17 and ended his journey on July 18. He started near Three Forks, Montana and ended his trip at the St. Louis Arch.

Dr. Elliot DeBlieck joined Scotland County Hospital as a new family practice physician.

Michael Kindle Director of Macon County Enhanced 911, reported that a major seven county 911 project in Northeast Missouri is nearing completion. This project upgraded 911 equipment and call delivery type to Macon/ Knox, and Marion/ Lewis/ Ralls County’s systems, and brought formal 911 to Schuyler and Scotland Counties for the first time.

DAR member Verlee Dauma celebrated her 102nd birthday.

The Scotland County Commission appointed Melissa Smith, of Memphis, as the new Scotland County Public Administrator.

Sadie Jackson, member of the Jolly Jack’s and Jill’s 4-H group and MO State Ambassador, won the Missouri 4-H State Chicken Barbecue Contest at the Missouri State Fair on August 14.

Bible Grove Days were held on August 19 at Bible Grove. Old friends met up at the celebration, including Betty Sue Casady, Martha Bradley, and Bonnie Smith, who were classmates.

Some of the Downing Depot Museum quilts were featured at the Scotland County Antique Fair quilt show.

The Scotland County Antique Fair was held August 24 through the 26 on the Memphis Square. The Antique Days Princess was Jerzie Smith and the Antique Days Prince was Jonathan Gressett.

Ed and Charlene See and grandson, presented The Will See Traveling Trophy to the trap shoot winner Gabe Hoppe of Adair County. Second place was Jarod Fuller of Memphis and third place was Dakota Wells from Donnellson, Iowa.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development and Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced $76 million in grants and loans to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers, and business owners across rural Missouri to affordable high-speed internet through the ReConnect Program, funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Laws.

Harvey Harrington, 1958 graduate of Memphis High School, released a new book “Prone To Wander: Things To Ponder.”

The Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary donated money towards the purchase of new playground equipment at the Tiger Club Care, which is the daycare for employee children at SCH.

SCH welcomed a new Program Director, Rachel Peavler, RN, BSN, at the Senior Life Solutions program.

NEMR donated $500 to the Scotland County R-1 Booster Club.

The Scotland County Hospital planned to bring OB and Women’s Health to Unionville and Milan.

On August 27, the Wyaconda Antique Tractor Pull presented Jennifer and Doug Folker with a plaque in loving memory of Luke A. Brown.

September 2023

Hannah Montgomery of Memphis received the Adair County SB40 August 2023 Spotlight Award recipient for Kids Inclusion.

The Scotland County and Knox County Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPC) combined to form the Northeast Local Emergency Planning District (LEPD). The district’s second joint meeting was held at Keith’s Cafe in Memphis.

The community celebrated 26 years of the Scotland County Health and Fitness Center.

NEMR and NTCA-Rural Broadband Association added the communities of Arbela and Luray to the list of Smart Rural Communities powered by fiber internet.

Mayor Hyland signed a proclamation naming the week of September 17 through September 23 as Constitution Week celebrating the 236th anniversary of the Constitution becoming the Supreme Law of the United States.

The Scotland County Cheerleaders participated in the Varsity Spirit Day at Mizzou.

On September 19, Scotland County High School hosted a College Fair for area students.

Tammy Newland was named the September Spirit of SCH winner.

Jim McClintic retired after 50 plus years of service working at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The Scotland County Marching Band marched at the Downing Appreciation Days.

The Scotland County Homecoming King and Queen were crowned. Homecoming King was Hugh Baker and Homecoming Queen was Makynlee Jack.

The public was invited to an event, “Freedom: A History of US,” which was held on September 27.

NEMOnews Media Group newspapers received 19 awards in the Missouri Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. The Memphis Democrat received two second place awards and a third place award.

The DAR handed out flags to Sharon Triplett’s Head Start class. High School history teachers, Riley Lucas, Kody McCluskey, and student Beau Triplett received Constitution Booklets for their classes.

October 2023

Directors of the Downing House Museum Complex hosted the “Evening at the Museum event on October 6.

The Scotland County R-1 School District received safety grant funding. The school plans to install new and upgraded cameras and access controls at each entrance in the schools. They also want to install perimeter fences around all the playgrounds and install four additional AED devices in the buildings.

The Scotland County Sheriff, Bryan Whitney, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Emma Elam, PTA, was named the Scotland County Hospital October Spirit of SCH.

The Scotland County High School received a $4,000 grant for History Teachers for the Exhibition of “Freedom: A History of US.”

Grady Dodge was chosen as the recipient of the Dail White Memorial Scholarship.

NEMR employees participated in the Foundation for Rural Services Annual 5K walk/run.

Jody Small of Memphis escaped a rollover crash in Knox County.

The Memphis FFA Girls A Trap Team placed 2nd at State. Members of the team were Emma Harvey, Emma Gist, Morgan Jackson, Casidey Altobelli-Frederick, and Kylie Small.

The Sew N Go Quilt Guild donated quilts to the survivors of the Baring Tornado, which hit Baring, MO on August 5.

The DAR Jauflione Chapter hosted an emergency personnel luncheon.

The 100th Annual Pie Supper was held at the Bible Grove School.

The month of October celebrates National Physical Therapy Month. Carrie Hamner, PT, at Scotland County Hospital talked about the benefits of physical therapy.

Digital advertising is now being offered by NEMOnews Media Group.

The Scotland County Hospital & Clinics put up a new marquee sign at the corner of Sigler Avenue and Clay Street.

November 2023

Tori Kiger, a local teacher, self-published her own Christian romance book, “Letters of Grace.”

Regent Debbie Kauk received her DAR 10 Year Membership Certificate.

Locals raised over $2,000 for Lake ShowMe Disc Golf Course.

Travis Onken was named the Scotland County Hospital November Spirit of SCH Award winner.

Veterans were honored by the Scotland County Schools.

The Jauflione DAR Chapter celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War by awarding a pin, proclamation, and certificate to the Vietnam veterans at their November meeting.

100-year-old Ray Swingle of Pennsylvania still hunts in the outdoors. Ray has traveled to Scotland County for many years to hunt deer and still enjoys hunting.

Brent Walker of Memphis showcased his Borderline Mustang at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Sadie Jackson placed 3rd and received a Silver Medal in the National 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest. The contest was held on November 16 in Louisville, KY.

Dr. Mesbah joined the medical staff at the Scotland County Hospital.

The Missouri Humanities Council awarded a grant of $10,000 to the Historic Bethel German Colony in support of the project, “Stories of Bethel: Engaging the Next Generation to Learn and Share Our Unique History.”

December 2023

The City of Memphis kicked off the holiday season with the Lighting of the Square, Christmas Parade, and Midnight Gladness on December 1.

Scotland County Route T is now open to traffic upon the completion of the bridge replacement project located over South Fork Middle Fabius, 4 miles east of Route A near Bible Grove.

Wynona Howard’s daughters Denise and Sherlyn exhibited Wynona’s quilts at the Pacific International Quilt Festival in Santa Clara, CA.

Kevin Eggleston was recognized as the Scotland County selection for the Legends of the Tri- Rivers Conference Award.

Corbin Blessing and Charlotte McRobert were crowned Scotland County’s Courtwarming King and Queen.

Local members of the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated its 50th anniversary at the 40th Christmas Bazaar.

A Kentucky fugitive, Shannon Lynn Tarpein, was apprehended in Memphis, MO.

The Scotland County Auxiliary donated a rocking chair to be used on the Med-Surg Floor of the hospital for pediatric patient families.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Business decorating contest was held on December 8. The 2023 MACC home decorating winners were 1st place – Teri & Danny Emel, 2nd place Boyd & Jeannie Bissell, and 3rd place Lucas & Stacey Remley. The 2023 MACC Christmas Lighting Contest winner was the Scotland County Hospital.

Judge Roberts dismissed three of four counts in Dr. Tobler’s lawsuit against Scotland County Hospital and Achim Hoyal.

The Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney filed a lawsuit against the Director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Memorial Tree was on display at the Memphis Funeral Home.

Former CEO Dr. Randy Tobler spoke out during an exclusive interview with the Memphis Democrat.

The Scotland County Farm Bureau presented the Boyer Event Center with a handmade podium. The local Farm Bureau also presented two books for the local elementary library.

Sandra Johnston, who graduated from Scotland County High School in 1979, has worked as a freelance makeup artist for many tv productions and movies. She has worked on movies including “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Help,” and “The Mist.”

Mike and Lin Stephenson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The new bridge opened on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County.

The Iowa/Missouri Ford Club donated $500 to the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance.

The Scotland County Hospital is pleased to offer 3D mammography exams. The new 3D mammography machine can increase the detection of breast cancers, while simultaneously decreasing the likelihood that a woman will be asked to return for additional testing.