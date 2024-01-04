 2023 Year in Review  January through June

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

January 2023

Stephenie Conn was named the January Spirit of SCH winner.

Scotland County officials attended the Missouri Association of Counties Conference. Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge arranged a booth to display some of the county’s treasures, local history, and products made in Scotland County.

The Scotland County Circuit Clerk retired. Anita Watkins served as the Scotland County Circuit Clerk for 24 years.

Dr. Michael Duzan joined the medical staff of Scotland County Hospital & Rural Health Clinics.

The Jauflione DAR Chapter celebrated its’ 86th anniversary.

Meagan Weber, DPT, Interim CEO, Scotland County Hospital & Clinics, spoke to the members of the Rotary Club of Scotland County. She reported on new doctors that were going to join the medical staff.

Melanie Morgret, a licensed real estate agent, joined the sales team at United Country Real Estate/Land Pros of Memphis, MO.

The first baby born in 2023 at the Women’s Center was Eva Mae, the daughter of Robert & Cassie Pinson of Glenwood, MO.

The Rotary Club of Scotland County was awarded a grant from Tri-County Electric Foundation, an ARPA fund from the Scotland County Commission, and a $1,000 donation from the Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri to go towards purchasing a new BINGO tent for the 2023 Antique Fair.

Elsie Kigar, the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen, presented a program to the members of the Rotary Club of Scotland County.

Dr. Neisen joined the medical staff at the Scotland County Hospital.

The NEMO Regional Planning office expansion neared completion.

Long-time NEMR employee Denise Cowan of Unionville retired after 23 years.

The Scotland and Knox County 4-H programs hosted officer training on January 17 at the Hummingbird Lodge.

February 2023

A tractor-trailer was hit by a Burlington Northern SantaFe/BNSF freight train after the trailer section got stuck on the tracks. The tracks were located in Gorin, MO.

Sheri Kirchner, a licensed realtor, joined the sales team at United Country Real Estate/Land Pros of Memphis, MO.

Lucas Durflinger and Bryn Aylward were crowned the 2023 Courtwarming King and Queen.

The NEMO Health Council planned to open a clinic in Memphis.

Students at Scotland County R-1 collected and donated over $1,400 to the family of Bryant Western.

Thelma Norton, RN, CEN, and Alison Closser, RN, instructed a community CPR event called “Friends & Family.”

The Scotland County elementary and high school student council members invited students to wear hats for $1 each day for a week to help raise money for new books for the public library.

Emma Harvey was crowned the 2023 Missouri Beef Queen.

On February 28, Rutledge Chapter #343, Order of the Eastern Star, inducted two new members into the Order. New members were Matt and Carol Shoemaker.

March 2023

Guinevere Barrientos, daughter of Priscilla Flores, and Kasen Mathews, son of Travis and Amy Mathews, were the winners of the 2023 Scotland County R-1 Elementary School Spelling Bee. Each received a new dictionary from the local chapter of Epsilon Lota of Beta Sigma Phi.

Kyle Anderson, PTA, was named the March Spirit of SCH Winner.

Senior Paige Bishop was named as a third team selection to the Lewis and Clark All-Conference Team.

Sophomore Vince Dale was named as a third team selection to the Lewis and Clark All- Conference Team.

The former CEO, Dr. Randy Tobler, filed a lawsuit against Scotland County Hospital and Achim Hoyal.

Kristy Eggleston-Wood presented a 4-H program to the members of the Rotary Club of Scotland County.

The Scotland County Commission increased the cost of laying gravel on county roadways due to increases in expenses for materials, fuel, and maintenance. A new road and bridge office was also set up at the county shop at 806 N. Clay Street in Memphis.

Natural gas rates were to drop for Liberty Utilities customers.

The Med Club students from Schuyler & Scotland County High Schools took a field trip to A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

Local students attended an interview dinner hosted by NEMR. Scotland County candidates were Kendal Anderson, Sadie Jackson, and Letha Ward. NEMR chose two candidates from the local students to represent the company at the annual Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour to Washington D.C.

April 2023

The Scotland County Municipal Election was held on April 4. Jamie Triplett, Derrick Hamilton, and Jason Small were elected to the School Board. The Scotland County proposition to tax marijuana sales passed. Jenny Aldridge won the Memphis East Ward Alderman race. In the West Ward, Mike Gundy won.

Chris Harris of Memphis celebrated 30 years of service with American Family Insurance.

An AED was donated by Dr. Shane Wilson of the Memphis Community Health Center and Andy Grimm of the Northeast Missouri Health Council for the Scotland County ballfields.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Kurtis A. Hurley transfered to Troop B, Zone 6, serving the citizens of Clark and Scotland counties.

Volunteer professionals from many career paths joined with the Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri to give local elementary school students a glimpse into their professions for the VOICE Project Career Day event.

Katie Feeney from Memphis, MO served as a Student Ambassador in Push for Rural Recruitment. Katie is a junior at Washington University in St. Louis.

The April Scotland County Hospital Spirit of SCH winner was Tasheina Dale, RN, BSN.

The Widows Sons helped clean up the Smith Memorial Roadside Park.

Memphis City Council approved an ADA sidewalk construction agreement.

A new bridge opened to traffic on Route H in Scotland County.

The Jauflione Chapter NSDAR hosted Missouri State Regent Renee Pace at the Memphis Christian Church.

Members of the Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary purchased a NuStep machine for the Therapy Services Department and Cardiac Rehab Department. The SCH Auxiliary also purchased new coffee service equipment, which is used by staff, outpatients, and visitors.

The Scotland County Hospital Small Improvements Committee rolled out a Photo Contest during the winter. Nearly 70 photos were entered in the contest. The winning entries were 1st place – “A Pure and Terrible Beauty” by Rodney Harvey, 2nd Place – “Black Tailed White Japanese Rooster” by Morgan Jackson, and 3rd Place – “The Simple Life” by Julie Morrow.

The Scotland County School Foundation awarded scholarships during the fall and spring to high school students.

The 2023 Scotland County High School Prom “A Night Under the Stars” was held on April 22. This year’s Prom Queen was Caelin Robinson and Prom King was Porter Kirby.

Staff members from Hospice of Northeast Missouri met with area volunteers to thank them for their volunteer efforts.

The Scotland County Commissioners met with representatives from the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council on April 27. The county purchased four new soybean oil-based tires, which were installed on the Scotland County Sheriff’s truck.

On April 25, Kay Eggleston was honored as a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was presented a 50 year membership pin by her daughter and granddaughters.

May 2023

Liberty Utilities presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

New medical staff officers of Scotland County Hospital took office at the April Board meeting. Celeste Miller-Parish, DO, is the Chief of Staff, Aaron Neisen, DO, is Vice Chief of Staff and Kelsey Davis-Humes, DO, is Secretary.

Kirksville Eastern Star hosted a game night on May 12 to help raise funds to complete the Kirksville Masonic kitchen.

June Kice was awarded as the Daughters of the American Revolution “Women in American History” winner.

Firefighters responded to a trash fire that got out of control and was endangering a structure on a farm north of Memphis. The Scotland County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and protect the structure.

The Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney urged local residents and business owners to invest in video surveillance after a series of burglaries took place at the Memphis Farm & Home and the New 4 You Consignments/Fabric Boutique, and an attempted burglary at B’s Car Wash.

The First Judicial Circuit hosted a strategic planning workshop centered around mental illness and incarceration at the Boyer Center in Memphis.

State FFA Degree recipients were Elsie Kigar, Caelin Robinson, Lauren Triplett, Karli Hamilton, Julian Valle, Eric Mohr, Owen Triplett, and Ethan Blessing.

Hugh Baker was the Area III Winner and 2nd Place in State for his Diversified Crop Production Placement State FFA Proficiency.

Lauren Triplett was the Area III FFA Proficiency winner in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship.

On May 9, after hearing both Kindergarten classes recite the Pledge of Allegiance, VFW Post 4958 Commander Steve Snodgrass and Quartermaster Dale Bienusa presented each student with the VFW Young American Award.

Justin McKee, SCR-1 graduate 2017, graduated on May 11 from the University of Iowa with his Doctorate of Pharmacy. Justin is a third generation pharmacist joining his dad, Matt McKee of Memphis, MO and his grandpa G. Neill McKee of Kahoka, MO.

The 108th Wyaconda C-1 Alumni Banquet was held May 20, at the Clark County Middle School gym.

Primrose Realty announced the annual winners of the Travis Bissell Scholarships. Recipients of the scholarships were Elsie Kigar, Brianna Kraus, Caelin Robinson, Owen Triplett, and Ian Wilson.

A lawsuit was filed against the Scotland County Hospital on May 19. Terri Schmitt, the former Director of Quality, Safety, Risk and Human Resources, is accusing SCH of violating the Missouri Human Rights Act and violating the conditions of her employment contract.

Three Tiger track athletes qualified for state. These track members were Quinton Shaffer, who qualified with a 2nd place sectional finish in the 3200 Meter Run, Charlee Holland, who qualified with a mark of 4.65 meters in the Long Jump, and Kwyn Hamlin who broke the SCR-1 school record in the 200 Meter Dash.

The Scotland County R-1 High School held their commencement ceremonies on May 21 at the high school.

Chapter C-PEO hosted a senior tea at the Memphis Methodist Church.

Kwyn Hamlin placed 14th in the prelims for the girls’ 200 Meter Dash a the state track meet. Charlee Holland fell short qualifying for finals in the Long Jump but set a new personal record. Quinton Shaffer finished 16th with a time of 11:34.70.

Ethan Blessing, son of Henry and Julie Blessing of Memphis, Missouri, qualified for the state golf meet after shooting an 85 at the district tournament in Moberly, Missouri. The Class I State Golf Meet was held in Columbia, MO.

Ian Wilson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate baseball for Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

On May 29, members of the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post 4958, VFW, presented their 77th annual Memorial Day Services on the Scotland County Courthouse lawn in Memphis. The featured speaker was Larry Gieseke.

The Rotary Club of Scotland County hosted royalty at their May 31 meeting. The royals were Missouri Beef Queen, Emma Harvey, and Missouri Simmental Queen, Zada Ketchum.

June 2023

A Flag Retirement Ceremony was held on June 2. 20 flags were retired with the help of the VFW.

Ian Wilson was selected to play in the MHSBCA Senior All Star game on June 10 at the Southern Boone High School in Ashland, MO.

Scotland County Hospital Foundation presented a $1,000 scholarship to Tresa Huber, a senior at SCR-1. Huber plans to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton and major in Nursing.

The Employee Experience Committee at Scotland County Hospital recognized employees with service pins. Angela Schmitter was recognized for 30 years of service, Jennifer McMinn for 25 years of service, and Thelma Norton for 20 years of service.

Recent graduate from SCR-1, Hunter Sapp, signed to play college baseball for Culver-Stockton College.

The Whistle Stop Peonies Farm grows many beautiful flowers each year. Owner, Mona Tague loves growing the flowers in the tiny town of Gorin, MO.

The June Spirit of SCH winner was David Hillyer, CNA.

The Gorin Go Getters were the recipients of the FCS “Bettering Your Community” grant. The group planned to use the funds to donate a picnic table, provided by Rose Hardware, and flowers to spruce up the Scotland County Fairgrounds.

A new Community Health Center opened up in Memphis. The long-awaited Memphis Community Health Center, a service by Northeast Missouri Health Council, opened its doors to serve the healthcare needs of its residents. The new facility is under the direction of Dr. Shane Wilson, Internal Medicine.

Scotland County has two bridge rehabilitation projects and three pavement improvement projects included in a MoDOT five-year plan.

A tractor and baler caught fire on June 16 in a hay field north of Bible Grove. No injuries were reported, but the baler and tractor were a complete loss.

Sue Cabral of Maine started ‘rescuing’ friendship/signature quilts many years ago. Cabral tries to uncover the quilts history and to reunite the quilts with descendants of those who signed or created them. Cabral bought a signature quilt and found it has ties to Scotland County and the township of Thomson.

Two northeast Missouri students participated in “Newsies Jr.” at the Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre. Hali Justice of Kahoka played Medda Larkin and Caria Smith was the show’s choreographer.

SCR-1 seniors Elsie Kigar, Iris Mishra, and Quinton Shaffer received scholarships from the Memphis Community Players, Inc.

Kylie Small, daughter of John and Tonya Small of Memphis, was named the LaBelle Rodeo Queen.

A section of Main Street was closed for safety on June 21. The Shoop building located at 101 East Monroe Street showed more obvious signs of instability with two sections protruding from the wall.

The Scotland County Commission took over the Smith Memorial Roadside Park. The Commission plans to seek grant funding from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to replace the picnic tables at the park.

On June 24, the Scotland County Ambulance District hosted their annual Kid’s Safety Day at the Memphis Town Square.

On June 28, the Scotland County Rotary Club held their annual meeting. Scholarships were awarded to recipients Lauren Triplett, Abby Doster, Ethan Blessing, Sean Schroeder, Hanna Anders, and Elsie Kiger. Lauren Triplett received the American Patriot Scholarship.