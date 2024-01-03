 LOUTRISHA ANN TONEY

October 28, 1959 – December 30, 2023

Loutrisha (Trisha) Ann Toney, 64 of Downing, Missouri passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The daughter of Kenneth Oren and Nora Lou (Beeler) Toney, she was born on October 28, 1959 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was a graduate of the Schuyler R-I School System in Lancaster, Missouri. In the Spring of 1978, she was united in marriage to Craig Comstock and to this union two children were born, Vanessa and Jason.

Trisha is survived by her children, Vanessa Wilson and husband, Shane of Memphis, Missouri and Jason Comstock and wife, Irene of Jackson, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Victoria Whitaker of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Kaitlyn Miller of Arbela, Missouri, Cliff Whitaker of Downing, Missouri, Athena Comstock and Iris Comstock of Jackson, Missouri, Ian Wilson and Ainsley Wilson of Memphis, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Dennis Miller and Ivy Miller of Arbela, Missouri; one brother, Keith Toney and wife, Diane of Kirksville, Missouri; two sisters, Sally Ayer and Brad Hill of Glenwood, Missouri and Melissa VanDyke of Kirksville, Missouri; cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and many loving friends.

Trisha is preceded in death by her parents, Kenny Toney on February 24, 2015 and Nora Lou on January 7, 2018 and one brother in infancy.

Trisha attended the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri when her health allowed. As her health began to fail, she would faithfully attend the Downing Christian Church, where she was a member, by social media. Her faith in God grew stronger each and every Sunday.

Trisha may have battled health issues for many years, but it did not keep her from loving life and her family. She was an avid gardener and loved all things flowers, especially sunflowers. Trisha also enjoyed finding four leaf clovers, astrology, mushroom hunting, and foosball! Throughout her career, she enjoyed capturing life through her photography business and sharing her love of flowers through her flower shop.

She personally cared for family and neighbors up until her health would no longer allow. May you always remember her love of Jesus and her giving heart.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri with Pastor Larry Smith assisted by Pastor Walker Franke officiating. Music will be special selections of “He Lives”, “The Old Rugged Cross” and “You Are My Sunshine”. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 beween the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri. Memorials have been established for her grandchildren or to the American Lung Association. Burial will be at a later date as the body has been cremated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.