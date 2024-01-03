Darrel Jackson “D.J.” Stone, age 90, of Macon, MO passed away on Friday, December 22, in Fulton, MO.

D.J. was born on March 16, 1933, in Greensburg, MO, the son of Simeon and Alpha (Roberts) Stone. He was united in marriage to N. Yvonne Stone on February 22, 1957. D.J. was a member of the First Christian Church in Macon. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Army. He was a member of Jaycee’s, Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles, The American Legion, Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M of Missouri, AARP, Tri-County Shrine Club, and Ararat Shriners. D.J. enjoyed several hobbies that included: bowling, golfing, boating, and fishing.

D.J. is survived by his wife, Yvonne Stone of Fulton, his three children, Jaci Stone of Independence, MO, Andrea R. Stone of Gladston, MO, and Michele K. Waller (David) of Fulton, MO, and two grandchildren, Jessica A. Gayler (Alex) of Columbia, MO, and Nathan D. Waller Cape Girardeau, MO and nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family.

He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Denise Y. Stone, one brother, Harold Stone, two sisters, Kathryn Davis and Eileen Barker.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 10 am to 11 am at First Christian Church in Macon with Dr. Dave Leslie officiating. Funeral services will be directly after the visitation starting at 11 am at the church. Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Friday at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, MO. Memorials are suggested the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.