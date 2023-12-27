VERABELL DAVIS

Verabell Davis, age 98, passed away December 25, 2023, at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri.

Verabell was born October 7, 1925, in rural Scotland County, MO. She was the daughter of Fred D. and Mary Ethel Shawley Riney.

Verabell was united in marriage to Ralph William Davis on October 7, 1944, in Memphis, MO.

Verabell and Ralph had two daughters, Patricia Ann Townsend of Greensburg, MO, and Bonita Kay Stanek of Midwest City, OK.

Verabell and Ralph shared a home in Greensburg for 47 years and Verabell continued to live there after Ralph passed away until 2018, when she moved to Knox County Nursing Home.

Verabell attended schools in Scotland County. She was a member of Greensburg Baptist Church. She loved working craft shows, helping Patty mow yards and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Verabell is survived by both daughters, three grandchildren; Michael Townsend of Greensburg, MO, Mark and Amy Townsend of Greensburg, MO and David and Marie Magruder of Oklahoma, four great grandchildren; Brooke Townsend, Thatcher Townsend, Kylie Magruder and Dakota Magruder and nieces and nephews.

Verabell is preceded in death by her parents, husband, half-sister Cora Lee at birth, half-brother Adrian O. Cline, sons-in-law Ray Townsend and Leonard Stanek and great grandson Tyler Magruder.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023, in the Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, MO. Reverend Leon Buford will officiate the services.

Memorials are suggested to the Greensburg Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.