New Bridge Opens U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL – The new bridge on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County, over North Fork Middle Fabius River, 1.1 miles east of Route C near Lancaster, opened to traffic today, December 20.

Bleigh Construction Company of Palmyra, Missouri was awarded the contract last year in the amount of $2,263,616.

This contract also includes an additional bridge replacement project located on Missouri Route 15 in Scotland County, over North Fork Wyaconda River, 0.4 miles south of Route EE near Memphis. This bridge was completed earlier this summer.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter. All work zones are online at www.modot.org, and you can receive news about roadwork in your area by signing up for emails and text alerts at e-updates.