Local Beta Sigma Phi Celebrates 50 Years

The Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in November. The Memphis, Missouri, Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Chapter Epsilon Iota was chartered on November 1, 1973, with fourteen members. Of the fourteen charter members, four members (Sheila Berkowitz, Connie Courtney, Ann McClintic – 1946-2023, and Sue Payne have remained active for fifty years.

With the initiative of Kay (Kutzner) Blakely, who had returned to Memphis from Fort Madison, Iowa, where she had been a member of Eta Chi Chapter, and with assistance from the Lancaster Delta Psi Chapter, the Omicron Theta Chapter began organizing and training to charter.

The membership progressed from Ritual of Jewels to Exemplar to the current Preceptor Chapter which was chartered on October 16, 1989.

There are currently twelve members of the chapter. Lois Bertram (Salisbury, MO – 1968), Doris White (Keokuk, IA – Beta Lambda – 1962, and Mary Young (Lancaster, MO – Delta Psi) transferred membership to the Epsilon Iota Chapter. Other members include Sheila Berkowitz, Debbi Caldwell, Connie Courtney, Terri Emel, Lori Fulk, Merri Grogan, Kathy Kiddoo, Lori McBee, and Sue Payne.

The Christmas Bazaar has been one of the most well-known projects of the chapter. On December 2, 2023, Epsilon Iota hosted the fortieth Christmas Bazaar with vendors from Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska exhibiting their wares. Proceeds from the Bazaar are used to support community projects.

The chapter is active in community and service activities including donating to Scotland County School Foundation, Senior Center/Nutrition Site, Scotland County Library, St. John’s Catholic Church (Thanksgiving Dinner), United Methodist Church (Christmas Dinner), and Christmas Wish list. The group sponsors the Scotland County Spelling Bee and Senior Boys’ Breakfast, and provides May Day flowers. Also, Beta helps families in need with medical, travel, and personal assistance.