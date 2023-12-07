RUTH ANN GIVENS

Ruth Ann Givens, age 64, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023, east of Baring, Missouri. She was born August 23, 1959, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Emmett (Pete) and Glada Maude Smith Shultz. She was united in marriage to Jeff Givens on July 16, 1976, in Rutledge, Missouri.

Surviving are her husband Jeff Givens of Edina, MO, two children, Brandon (Lisa) Givens of Edina, MO, and Michelle Givens of Edina, MO; three sisters, Robin (Bryan) Bruns of Rutledge, MO, Joy (Michael) Cochran of Memphis, MO, and Heather Parrish of Rutledge, MO; three grandchildren, Hillary Givens, Nathaniel Prebe and Jack Givens; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ruth Ann graduated from Knox County High School and attended Kirksville Vocational Technical School two years. She was employed with Regional Planning in Memphis, MO, for several years, and with Head Start in Edina as a cook for 14 years.

Ruth Ann enjoyed spending time at the farm, birds, gardening, flowers, her puppy dogs and spending time with her grandkids.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 12 noon.

Reverend Steve Jarvis will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Pauline Cemetery Rutledge, MO. Music will be provided by Jackie Doubet.

Casket bearers will be Travis Bruns, Robert Ward, Landyn Swearingen, Brandon Beasley, Nathaniel Prebe, Brandon Givens and Jack Givens.

Memorials are requested to the Edina Head Start. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.

Online condolences may be left at www. hudsonrimerfh.com