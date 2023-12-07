Eggleston Recognized At Tri Rivers Classic Tournament

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Kevin Eggleston recognized as the Scotland County selection for the Legends of the Tri Rivers Conference Award.

Kevin Eggleston graduated from Scotland County in 1981. Kevin participated in a variety of athletic activities including Tennis, Track, Basketball, and Football. His outstanding athletic achievements at Scotland County High School, specifically on the grid iron, earned him a football scholarship at Iowa State University. Kevin would go on to star as offensive tackle for the Iowa State Cyclones Football Team from 1981-1985. Kevin followed up his career at Iowa State University with a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was one cut away from making the final roster during training camp.

Kevin resides in Memphis, Missouri with his wife Lora. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

Kevin Eggleston is an outstanding representative of this award and we are honored to recognize him for his outstanding achievements and contributions to Scotland County Schools and the Tri Rivers Conference.