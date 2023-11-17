| logout
Veterans Honored at Scotland County R-1 Assembly
Scotland County’s veterans were honored on Friday, December 10, with breakfast followed by an all-school assembly. The assembly opened with patriotic music by the Scotland County High School band, and the High School choir performed the National Anthem. Elementary students performed a musical salute to the veterans.