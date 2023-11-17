Scotland County Teen Gets Leg Stuck in Grain Auger

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By John Garlock, Courtesy of KTVO TV Channel 3 News

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Thursday, November 9, 2023 in a farm accident in Scotland County.

Just after 3 p.m., the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 16-year-old boy had his leg caught in a grain auger.

It happened on the family’s property on County Road 264, about six miles south of Memphis.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO that the boy was first stabilized, and then the Rutledge Fire Department used extrication tools to dismantle the auger to free the teen.

He was flown to University Hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Whitney said the boy was helping unload corn from a grain truck into the auger when the accident happened.

The sheriff said the lift gate on the back of the truck wouldn’t open, so the teenager grabbed a metal bar and jumped onto the side of the auger to try and pry the door open.

That’s when his foot slipped, and his leg became caught in the auger.

The teen was trapped in the piece of machinery for about 50 minutes.