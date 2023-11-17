JOHN C. JORDAN

John C. Jordan, 81, of Memphis, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 7, 2023, at Scotland County Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on August 25, 1942, in Port Byron, IL to Charles Henry and Margaret Murphy Jordan.

John Grew up in Port Byron IL. where he worked several years at McGlothlin body shop and later moved to Gorin MO and worked at Sheller Globe of Keokuk, Iowa. Then moved back to the quad cities and opened a bar and spent a lot of time with his sisters with their failing health. He then returned to MO and worked as a laborer at Steel Casting in Keokuk Iowa until retirement.

John loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to auctions. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids as he was an avid storyteller that could tell stories for hours and keep you completely entertained. He had a fun-loving personality and a heart of gold that was very tender hearted and would cry right along with you. He never knew a stranger and especially loved to flirt with the nurses and kept them on their toes. John was always willing to give 100% to even a complete stranger and always willing to help out any way he could.

When his health started to fail it was difficult for him to get outside and do the things that he loved so he took up puzzles and games and continued with his stories in his spare time with the grand kids. He loved his fur babies and spoiled them like they were his own kids.

John accepted Jesus Christ back into his life on October 27th, 2021 in his daughters living room after a hospital stay. John was very proud of the legacy he created as his family. He loved them dearly and they loved him. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his life partner: Marlene Henry and their two fur babies, Rusty and Rosie of Memphis, MO, son: John (Rolonda) Jordan of Medill, MO; daughters: Deanna McKenzie of Edina, MO, Beth (Chris) Harr of Ottumwa, Iowa, Holly Strait of Keosauqua, Iowa and Cindy Lehman of Las Vegas NV; stepson: Mark Pender of Memphis, MO; grandchildren: Zachary (Moriah) Jordan, Kaytie Jordan Farley, Baylie (Trevor) Wood, Dakota Reed, Ty Davidson, Niki (R.J) Scull, Laura (Matthew) Pearson, Lisa Blake, Ashley (Cody) Holt, Kaci Catril, Trevor Westhoff, Kyle Harr, Amber (Justin) Doscher, Brandon, Strait, and Jonathan, Strait; great-grandchildren: Zayna and Maxton Jordan, Kirklin Rooney, Joshua Davidson, Barrett and Hunter Wood, Dadnce, Ryley, and Zahara Scull, Madelyn, Calvin, and Ada Pearson, Braci Catril, and Zoey Doscher along with several nieces nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Jordan, sisters, Jayne (Lance) Smith, Mary (Guy) Bowser, and Lila (Bill) Churchill, brother, Donald Hook, brothers-in-law, Jim Davis, Larry, Lynn, Lowell, Lester, Leo, and Lawrence Pender, sisters-in-law, Mildred, Marjory, Marcella, and Mary Lou Pender, son-in-law, Leslie Strait, niece, Dana Churchill, April Payne and nephew, Thomas Payne along with his devoted beloved pet Rodney, who will be buried with him at his request.

Memorial Graveside services were held Saturday afternoon, 11/7, at the Sunnyside Cemetery at Milton, IA with Pastor Brian Burton officiating.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Alijah Berry Cancer Fund and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO

Online condolences may be shared with the Jordan family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.