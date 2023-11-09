| logout
2023 Lewis & Clark All-Conference Football Announced
1st Team Offense:
1. Hugh Baker, OL
1st Team Defense:
2. Vince Dale, DL
3. Payton Frederick, DE
1st Team Specialist:
4. Owen Brown, K
2nd Team Offense:
5. Beau Triplett, RB
6. Vince Dale, TE
7. Payton Frederick, OL
8. Jadin Fuller, ATH
2nd Team Defense:
9. Mason Parsons, DL
10. Beau Triplett, LB
2nd Team Specialist:
11. Jadin Fuller, RET
3rd Team Offense:
12. Elias Hatfield, RB
13. Wes McSparren, OL
3rd Team Defense:
14. Owen Brown, DE
15. Hugh Baker, LB
16. Carson Miller, DB