SHANE LEE DURHAM

1973-2023

Shane Lee Durham, 50, of Arbela died October 22, 2023 at his home.

He was born the son of Wayne Lee and Marjorie (Cunningham) Durham on September 23, 1973 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

He attended Scotland County R-1 before graduating from Wyaconda High School in 1992. His first job off the farm was as a busboy at Keith’s Café. He joined the United States Army in 1993, with his brother, Travis, and eventually settled in North Carolina.

Shane married Oshanda Divelbess of Fayetteville, NC, in November 1995. She survives.

He had many jobs over the years, including: mechanic, hardscaping, carpentry and some farming.

Shane returned to Arbela to spend time with his father in May 2017. He rebuilt his B2 Coop tractor, Wayne’s Gibson H Tractor, the 1950 Ford pickup and restored a 1968 Datsun 2000 with Don Chancellor. This was the last car Don painted.

Shane built a Studebaker Restomod for Dave Wiggins.

He belonged to the Three Rivers’ Tractor Club, the Poppin’ Johnnies Tractor Club and enjoyed plow days and tractor pulls.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: C.R. “Sug” and Marilyn Cunningham and F.E. “Gene” and Opal Durham.

He is survived by his wife, Oshanda; daughter, Amiah N. Durham of the home; children: Katrina, Anthony, Destiny and Devonte; step daughter, Star Marie; parents; siblings: Cyrena (Dennis Strunk) Durham of West Point, IA, Travis (Mikki) Durham of Greentop; Alica (Eric) Bales of Milton, Janessa Matheny of Memphis, Donica (Chris) Myers of Arbela, Dewayne Durham of Memphis and Terence (Lisa) Durham of Ottumwa; grandchildren: Arlea and Nasir of Fayetteville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including a special friend — Scott Kice.

Private family services will be held for Shane.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Durham family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.