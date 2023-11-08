LORETTO ANN MCCLINTIC

Loretto Ann McClintic, 77, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Ann was born on July 29, 1946 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Presley Moss and Frances Timora Gough Ross.

She was raised in the New London, Missouri area and graduated from the Mark Twain High School in the Class of 1964, before continuing her education at Northeast Missouri State University. She returned to New London to help raise her four brothers.On May 24, 1969 in Hannibal, Missouri, Ann married James “Jim” Richard McClintic and to this union two sons were born. They moved to Memphis, Missouri in 1971 to make their home.

Ann owned and operated Ann’s Style Clinic at her home in Memphis, Missouri. They were members of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Memphis, Missouri, she sang in the church choir, was a den leader for the boy scouts and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi “The Golden Girls”.

She was interested in art, playing cards, attending Scotland County ball games, where she was an avid supporter of her children. She loved spending time with family.

Ann is survived by her husband, of more than 54 years, Jim McClintic of Memphis, Missouri; two sons, Jason and Erin McClintic, and Ryan McClintic all of Columbia, Missouri; four brothers, Richard Ross of Galesburg, Illinois, Robert Ross of New London, Missouri, Randy Ross of Troy, Missouri, and Ralph and Cara Ross of Casa Grande, Arizona; two grandchildren, Peyton Ross McClintic and Paxton Raley McClintic of Columbia, Missouri along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Frances Ross, and a sister-in-law, Donna Ross.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Memphis, Missouri with the family receiving friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in the Grand View Memorial Garden in Hannibal, Missouri.

Father Rob Fields will be the celebrant and Connie Courtney and Brent Karhoff will be the cantors.

An expression of sympathy in memory in Ann McClintic may be left to the Memphis Nutrition Site. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 South Market Street Memphis, Missouri. 63555.