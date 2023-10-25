Tigers Finish Regular Season on the Road at Harrisburg

10/20/23 | Harrisburg, MO

By: Weston Smith

Just like that, nine weeks of football has passed. This week, the Scotland County Tigers were on the road taking on the Harrisburg Bulldogs. Both teams were coming into their final game of the regular season with a record of two wins and six losses.

The contest started with the Tigers lined up to receive the opening kick off. Harrisburg dialed up an onside kick to start the game that bounced off of Scotland County hands near the left sideline. The Bulldogs were able to recover the onside kick and would start their first offensive drive on the Tiger’s 36 yard line. A good defensive stand from the Scotland County defense would hold the Bulldogs to just four plays, and a turnover on downs. The Tigers leaned on their passing attack during their first offensive drive of the night. After an incompletion on first down, Quarterback Dane Blessing was able to find Vince Dale for an 8 yard completion. On 3rd and 2 at the Harrisburg 44 yard line, the Tigers dialed up another pass. This time, Blessing’s pass over the middle was intercepted and returned to the Tiger’s 26 yard line. The Bulldogs would string together three consecutive runs, with the last being a 17 yard run to the outside for a Harrisburg touchdown. The Bulldogs followed the touchdown with a successful two point conversion, and were out to an early 8-0 lead. The Tigers were able to successfully recover Harrisburg’s second onside kick of the evening, but were quickly held to three offensive plays before being forced to punt. Nearing the end of the first quarter, the Tiger’s defense were able to force the Bulldogs to make another decision on 4th down. On 4th and 1 from their own 33 yard line, the Bulldogs faked the punt and passed for a gain of 12 yards to keep their offense on the field. Ending the first quarter with a score of Harrisburg 8, Scotland County 0.

On the second play of the second quarter, a Harrisburg screen up the right sideline broke free for a 27 yard gain, and another Bulldogs touchdown. The two point conversion that followed was no good, and Harrisburg had a 14-0 lead. The Tigers were able to find some rhythm on their next offensive push. Beau Triplett would finish the drive with a strong run that would find the end zone. Owen Brown added an extra point, and narrowed the Harrisburg lead to 7. With under a minute remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to drive into Tiger territory again. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to punch in another score. This time on a scrambling quarterback keeper that turned into a race to the left pylon. Harrisburg’s two point conversion was no good. Sending the game to half with a score of Harrisburg 20, Scotland County 7.

Harrisburg started the second half with another successful offensive drive. Putting another 6 points on the board, and extending their lead to 19. After a recovered onside kick, and 19 yard completion to Vince Dale. Beau Triplett was able to punch in another score for the Tigers. Narrowing the Tiger’s deficit to twelve. With 8 minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs were able to add another score, and make it a 3 possession game. Both defenses would hold each other scoreless, and end the contest with a score of Harrisburg 32, Scotland County 14.

Beau Triplett rushed 12 times for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Vince Dale tallied 4 catches for 51 yards.’

Dane Blessing was 11 of 26 for 129 yards, and 2 interceptions.

The Tigers finish their regular season with a record of 2 wins, 7 losses.

Scotland County will host Gallatin next Friday, October 27th @ 7:00 PM in Memphis to kick off the Class 1 State Tournament.