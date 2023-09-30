JUDY IRENE BOLAND

1948-2023

Judy Irene Boland, 75, of Pearl River, LA, formerly of Memphis, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the HCA Florida Ft. Walton-Destin Hospital in Ft. Walton Beach, FL.

Judy was born June 27, 1948, in Mobile, AL, to Wayne and Irene Glasgow. She grew up in Memphis until she married her first husband and moved to Slidell, LA, in 1969. After raising her two children, Judy eventually returned to nursing school to obtain a degree as a registered nurse. She graduated from Nichols State University in 1991.

She worked at the VA Hospital in New Orleans, which is where she met John Boland. They married and resided in Pearl River Louisiana until after Hurricane Katrina. They then decided to move back to her hometown of Memphis. She lived there until after John’s passing on December 26, 2015.

Judy then returned to Louisiana in 2016 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Judy loved life and lived it to the fullest. She had a kind heart and enjoyed talking to anyone. She was an avid sports fan, especially NASCAR, Cardinals’ baseball, and football — both college and pro which was centered around LSU and the New Orleans Saints. She enjoyed doing new things and spent a lot of her time camping, gambling at casinos, traveling, eating out, getting her hair done, playing cards with friends and just enjoying any party that came along (especially seafood parties).

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Boland.

She is survived by two children: John Litzenberger Jr. (Chere), Karen Dauterive (Tim); stepchildren: Bethany Heath (Brandon), Jonathan Boland; six grandchildren (Jesse, Courtney, Jayce, Landon, Bonnie-Rose, Scarlet-Joan); three great-grandchildren (Noah, Preston, Meadow); and other relatives.

Funeral services were held September 26 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Dr. Robert Moseley, pastor of the Arbela Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Jacksonville (MO) Military Cemetery.