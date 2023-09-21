CAROL “JEAN” WALKER

Carol “Jean” Walker, 98, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Memphis, MO passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Palm Bay. The daughter of Merritt A. and Hettie M. (Read ) Ferris, she was born June 18, 1925, in Scotland County, MO.

On Nov. 16, 1945, she married Clifford Brumback and to this union 5 children were born: Donald, Reta, Beverley, Margaret, and Billy. Later she married Joe Tom Walker on May 17, 1963, and they had 51 years together until Joe passed away in 2014.

She worked several jobs over the years including Keith’s Café, Dodge and Smith IGA Food Center, J. C. Penney’s, Coast to Coast, Cook’s Men Store and her favorite joy was babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a 50 yr. member of the V.F.W. Post #4958 Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hats, and attended both the Presbyterian and the First Baptist Church in Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe Tom Walker, brothers: Donald L. Ferris, Wendell Ferris, William David (Bill) Ferris, and James Ferris, sisters: Eunice Ferris Carroll and Beverly Ann Ferris. Son: William David (Bill) Brumback, grandson, William David Curry, brother-in-laws: Keith Carrol, Mike Walker, Kenneth and Bill Walker, sister-in-law’s: Coralee Ferris, Mary Sue Ferris, Alice White, Shirley Biggs, and Mary Ann Foley.

Surviving relatives include 4 children: Donald (Mary) Brumback of Ragley, LA, Reta (Ronnie) Sourwine of Malabar, FL, Beverley (Dennis) Schmidt of DeWitt, IA, and Margaret (Jim) Curry of Memphis, MO, nine grandsons, nineteen great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren, one brother-in-law, Don White along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation may be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

There will be a Memorial Graveside Service Saturday afternoon, 9/23, at 2:00 P.M. at the Memphis Cemetery with Pastor Leon Buford officiating.