LARRY LEE LLOYD

Larry Lee Lloyd, 83, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Larry was born on August 29, 1940 in Newton, Iowa, the son of Edward Baldwin Lloyd and Rena Marie Anderson Lloyd.

He graduated from Newton High School in the Class of 1958.

On September 20, 1958, in Newton, Iowa, Larry married Ruth Loraine Horsman, and to this union four sons were born. While newly married, Larry continued his education at Sioux Falls College, South Dakota. After earning his teaching degree, Larry taught in Renner and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, followed by teaching on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. He returned to Iowa and taught in Kellogg and then the Newton School District before retiring after a total of 35 years in the classroom. He then moved to Scotland County, Missouri in 1998 where Ruth joined him a year later after her retirement.

Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Memphis, Missouri. Throughout his life Larry was always active in church, devoting countless years to teaching Sunday school. For many years he participated in the JOY (Just Over Youth) group at First Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing, raising lilies, and showing rabbits and horses. He won 1st place at the Iowa State Fair with his rabbits. He was also active in the Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Larry’s greatest joy, however, was his family and church friends.

Larry is survived by his wife of almost 65 years Ruth; his children, Jeffrey and Beverly Lloyd of Prairie City, Iowa, Lincoln and Christy Lloyd of Garwin, Iowa, Garth and Joni Lloyd of Arbela, Missouri, and John Lloyd of Ottumwa, Iowa; two brothers, James and Beverly Lloyd of Fort Collins, Colorado, Thomas Lloyd of Newton, Iowa; one sister, Delores Butler of Newton, Iowa; and three sisters-in-law, Vera Lloyd of Phoenix, Arizona, Elspeth Lloyd of Pensacola, Florida, and Pat Horsman of Newton, Iowa; grandchildren, Andrea Dickman, Scott (Kara) Lloyd, Jennifer (Bryant) Kaiser, Kimberly Campbell, David Lloyd, Wendy (Justin) Botterbrodt, Michael (fiancé Emily) Lloyd, Ryan Moody, Christine (Tyler) Curtis, Taylor (Michael) Miller, Nathan (fiancé Mollie) Lloyd, Noel Lloyd, Hunter Lloyd, Connor Lloyd, Seth Lloyd, and Jackson Lloyd; great grandchildren, Zachary, Tiffany and Joanna Lloyd, Alissa, Micah, Colin, Madelyn, Kaitlin, and Bailey Kaiser, Timothy, Seth, and Wyatt Campbell, Miles, Amelia, Claire, and Marcus Botterbrodt, Natalie, Cody, and Emily Curtis, Coraline and Ambrose Moody; many nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rena Lloyd; a granddaughter, Morgan Nicole Lloyd, a grandson Jarrod Moody, a grandson Emery Dickman; four brothers, Edward and his wife Kathryn Lloyd, Richard “Dick” and his wife Marilyn Lloyd, Donald “Don” Lloyd, and Robert “Bob” Lloyd; one sister, Mary Ann Iske and her husband Elmer; and in-laws Edith Lloyd, Ron Butler, Jerry and Janet Havens, and Jim Horsman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Memphis, Missouri starting at 10:00 am. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Larry during this time, with lunch provided by the church following the celebration of life.

Interment will be in the Pulaski Cemetery in Pulaski, Iowa, at a later date.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Larry Lloyd may be left to the First Baptist Church of Memphis, Missouri or the Scotland County Ambulance District. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, MO 63555.