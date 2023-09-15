Scotland County Farm Family Honored at Missouri State Fair

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

University of Missouri Extension

MEMPHIS, Mo. ― Jeff and Emily Frederick and family of Memphis were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 14th, at the Missouri State Fair.

The Frederick family was selected as the Scotland County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Scotland County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Jeff and Emily and their three daughters; Lilly (15), Addy (13), and Cammy (11).

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/ or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

Jeff and Emily spent their childhood years growing up with multi-generational family farms in Scotland County so they wanted to continue calling Memphis home.

Both are graduates of Scotland County R-1 High School. Jeff is a graduate of Indian Hills Community College, and Emily received her degrees from Northwest Missouri State University. Except for their years of higher education, Jeff and Emily have called the farthest corner of northeast Missouri home. They celebrated their 18th year of marriage this past year. Jeff is employed by the US Postal Service and Emily teaches at the Scotland County R-1 Elementary School. Jeff, Emily, and their three daughters have been active in 4-H and FFA for many years.

Emily coaches Tiger Cub Cheerleading and enjoys helping with the Color Guard, Memphis Swim Team, and other community activities. Emily has come full circle with the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club, having grown up being a member of 4-H and FFA and now serving as a 4-H leader with children of her own in the club. Jeff and Emily have served as Shooting Sports Safety and Archery leaders for Scotland County for four years. Jeff has also served as a Woodworking project leader for Azen Jolly Timers. In addition to his dedication to supporting his family and activities in the community, Jeff has established a successful cabinet business, Frederick Woodworking, with his father Richard.

Lilly, Addy, and Cammy keep the family busy with numerous sports and activities.

Lilly just finished her freshman year of high school. She plays softball, basketball and plays the trumpet in the band. She is an active member of Student Council, FFA, and FBLA.

Addy just completed her first year in the high school building as a seventh grader. She plays percussion in the junior high band and enjoyed being the junior high girls basketball manager this year.

Cammy just completed fifth grade. She is a Tiger Cub football cheerleader and plays basketball and softball.

All three girls swim on the Memphis Swim Team and remain active in the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club. The girls are busy with their 4-H archery and woodworking projects and looking forward to the 2023 Scotland County Fair.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”