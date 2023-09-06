Tigers Take Early Lead at Highland, Come Up Just Short Against Cougars

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Weston Smith

One of my favorite mottos came to me unexpectedly one evening while at home listening to a podcast.

That motto goes, “Nobody Cares. Work Harder.”

While on the sideline at Highland High School Friday night, this message popped in my head several times. Not in the sense that nobody cares about Scotland County Football, that’s simply not true. More in the fashion of “Nobody that is a part of Scotland County Football cares what it takes, they’ll work harder.” The Tigers were on the road for Week 2, and were going up against a Cougar team that defeated them 26-7 last fall. Scotland County was coming off of a 38-0 loss to Clark County in Week 1, while Highland was following up a 32- 26 victory over Putnam County. The Tigers were undersized, on the road, and going against a team that I would guess had twice as many players on their roster. When the clock started Friday night, it was very easy to see that the Scotland County Tigers didn’t care. They were going to work harder.

—The Tigers controlled the football and the clock for most of the first half. Highlighted by a 9 minute, 17 play drive that finished with a 2 yard run from Elias Hatfield putting 6 on the board for Scotland County in the 2nd quarter. Hard nosed running and a physical Scotland County defense would send the Tigers to halftime with a score of Scotland County 6, Highland 0.

The Cougars responded on their drive that started the second half. Putting 6 points of their own on the board, and successfully converting on their 2 point try that followed. After taking the lead, Highland successfully recovered an onside kick that gave them the football back, and good field position. They would capitalize on the turnover, and put another score on the board. The Cougars again decided to go for 2. A key stop by Scotland County would keep it a one possession game, finishing the 3rd quarter with a score of Highland 14, Scotland County 6.

The fourth quarter featured multiple stops by the Scotland County defense. Never letting the game get out of reach, and giving their offense a chance. The Tiger offense would get the ball back nearing the end of the 4th quarter. A couple big runs from Kallen Hamlin put the tigers in position to have a chance. On 3rd and 10 with the clock dwindling, a Cougar sack for a 6 yard loss narrowed the Tigers chances to one final shot on 4th and 16. A Dane Blessing prayer to the left sideline would end up intercepted with seconds running out, ending the contest with a score of Highland 14, Scotland County 6.

Like Coach Kirk Stott had mentioned in our preseason interview, a lot of Scotland County’s success would depend on their ground game. If I had to choose one word to describe a rushing attack that features Hatfield, Triplett, and Hamlin, I would use the word tough. They don’t outrun you and they don’t overpower you. They take plenty of hits, but they keep coming back for more. They don’t care what it takes, or what is asked of them. They work hard.

Coach Stott’s Friday night Facebook post finished with “Keep climbing the mountain fellas!”

The Scotland County Tigers may not be on the summit of that mountain yet, but it’s safe to say, they are working hard every step of the way to find it.

Beau Triplett carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards rushing, had 1 reception for 4 receiving yards, and led the team in tackles with 8.

Elias Hatfield rushed 10 times for 48 yards and a TD.

Kallen Hamlin rushed 9 times for 44 yards, had 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Hugh Baker picked up 7 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Scotland County will travel to Fayette High School on Friday, September 8th @ 7:00PM.