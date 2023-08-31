SHERRI LYNN JOHNSON

Sherri Lynn Johnson, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday night, August 23, 2023, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois surrounded by family.

Sherri was born October 10, 1959, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of Donnie and Linda Howell Martin.

She graduated Scotland County R-1 High School in the Class of 1979.

On July 10, 2021 Sherri married Sam Johnson in Memphis, Missouri.

Sherri was the secretary at the American Legion Auxiliary in Converse, Texas, Post 593, and after she moved back to Memphis, she became a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed western arts, and collecting all kinds of antiques, she loved her cats; Little Bit and WeeBo.

Sherri is survived by her husband, Sam Johnson of Memphis, Missouri; two sons, Michael Martin of Memphis, Missouri and Jeremy Muntz and his wife Jenna of Ankeny, Iowa; three step sons; Keith Johnson of Quincy, Illinois; and Scott and Mark Johnson both of Memphis, Missouri; one step daughter; Lacey Sallee and her husband Clinton of Ottumwa, Iowa ; three brothers; Larry Dean Martin and his wife Kim of Memphis, Missouri, Brad Martin and his wife Karon of San Antonio, Texas and Brian Martin of Raymore, Missouri; one grandchild and four step grandchildren; Natalie Martin, Annabella Clark, Harrison and Jasper Sallee and Jackson Johnson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Linda Martin.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri at a later date.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Sherri Johnson may be left to the Scotland County Health Department. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.