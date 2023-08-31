PATRICIA JEAN MARTIN

Patricia Jean Martin, 86, of Rural Memphis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Pat was born on February 27, 1937, in rural Knox County, Missouri, the daughter of Donivan Glen and Nellie Lucille Golbrech Parrish.

She attended Rule Rural School east of Baring, Missouri and graduated from the Knox City High School in the Class of 1955.

She worked for Charlie Murrell, Knox County Prosecuting Attorney and Parrish Furniture in Kirksville, Missouri before retiring in 2018.

On February 22, 1962, at the Clark County Courthouse in Kahoka, Missouri, Pat married Wayne Lawerence Martin, and to this union a daughter was born. She enjoyed the farm life, was a 4-H leader, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Pat is survived by her husband of more than sixty-one years together, Wayne Martin of Memphis, Missouri; a daughter, Linda Lea and Mark Mallett of Baring, Missouri; a brother, Eldon “Bull” Parrish of Baring, Missouri; a sister, Mary Kay Scott of Rosemond, California; a sister-in-law, Barbara Parrish of Kirksville, Missouri; grandchildren, Curtis and Jenny Mallett of Memphis, Missouri, Brandi and Kyle White of Baring, Missouri; great grandchildren, Mason Mallett, Lanie Mallett, Levi and Carson Tague, Clay and Cole White, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Parrish, Jerry Parrish and James Parrish, a sister-in-law, Gretchen Parrish and a brother-in-law, JR Scott.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. Interment was in the Sunny Side Cemetery at Milton, Iowa.

Pastor Mike Wilson officiated for the services and Casket Bearers were Eric Vansicle, Caley Parrish, Justin Parrish, Ed Parrish, Russell Martin and Jay Mallet.

Memorials in memory of Pat Martin may be left to the East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Knox County, Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, MO 63555.