Margie Marie (Mollick) Tippett, age 70, passed away at the University of Missouri hospital in Columbia, Missouri on August 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver disease.

The daughter of Charles Gottlieb Mollick and Julia Marie (Swanson) Mollick, Margie was born March 9th, 1953, in Kirksville, Missouri. Growing up, Margie worked for her parents at Mollick Grocery in Kirksville and Joe’s Bargain Barn in Greentop. She graduated from high school in 1971 from Schuyler County Schools. She continued her education at Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University, and graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from William Woods University. On June 1, 1974 she married John Tippett in Kirksville at the First Freewill Baptist Church. They were parents to 4 children; Randy, Chad, Amy, and Cole. Margie was an educator for over thirty years. She served in many capacities including early childhood education, music, Title reading, and the gifted program. Margie spent most of her career at Moulton- Udell Schools, retiring as the principal in 2011. Her legacy as a mentor of so many students and teachers will live on for many years to come. She loved the Lord and had a passion for music. She enjoyed singing, while her mother, Julia Mollick, accompanied her on the piano. She also performed with the Singing Lamplighters and the Friendly Sunshine Band. Once she became a grandmother, Margie loved to support her grandkids at their various events. She also loved to cook and deliver meals to anyone in need. She enjoyed visiting her mother in the nursing home, playing the piano and singing whenever she could. She was the music director and conducted many Christmas cantatas at the Lancaster Christian Church for many years. She loved her dog, Pepper, and he was always by her side. Most recently she was honored with the highest degree level of Torchbearer from the sisters in her sorority of Beta Sigma Phi.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Dennis and Madalin Tippett; her son, Chad Tippett; brother, Robert Mollick; sisters-in-law, Jolene and Patty Mollick.

Survivors include her husband, John Tippett, of Kirksville; sons, Randy (Stacie) Tippett of Kansas City, Cole (Lindsay) Tippett of Lancaster, and daughter Amy (Lathe) Nunan of Kirksville; grandchildren, Randal Tippett of Edina and Bethanie Tippett of LaPlata, Macy and Max Nunan of Kirksville, Bryce and Brady Tippett of Lancaster, Alison and Alana Gatzemeyer of Kansas City; brothers, Julian Mollick of Cairo, Bruce (Debbie) Mollick of Greentop; brother-in-law Leland (Marilyn) Tippett of Bovey, MN; sister-in-law Mary Deane (Bruce) Linnemeyer of Camp Point, IL, and Nancy (Denny) Hyde of Pleasant Hill, IA as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Davis-Playle-Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 27th at 2 p.m at Davis- Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at the Greentop Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be Rob Busch, Richard Horner, Drew Horner, Tyler Mollick, Joe Mollick and Brad Drummond. Honorary pall bearers include Stanley Mohr, Ryan Elsea, Pat Ball and Gerald Robinson. Special musical selections include “I Can Only Imagine”, ”Take my hand, Precious Lord”, and “What Could Be Better” by 33 Miles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Moulton-Udell School or to the Greentop Cemetery and can be made payable to the Davis-Playle-Hudson- Rimer Funeral home.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle- Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplayle hudsonrimer.com.