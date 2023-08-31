Damp Start To Annual Car Show

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The 2023 Antique Fair Car Show was held Saturday, August 26. The early morning light rain halted a few drivers from bringing their prized vehicles to show. Our total was still good with 90 vehicles. Those that chose to come were entertained by games and other activities while the ballots were being processed. This years winners were as follows:

Class A: all makes and models, 1900-1939: First Place, Rick Gooden, 1931 Chevy Coupe; Second Place, Charley Brown, 1934 Dodge Coupe.

Class B: all makes and models 1949-1959: First Place, Richard Vermazen, 1957 Chevy BelAir; Second Place, Neal Smith, 1955 Chevy BelAir Convertible; Third Place, Gary Harris, 1955 Chevy BelAir Convertible.

Class C: all makes and models, 1960-1969: First Place, Dave and Jean Fenton, 1963 Ford Galaxie 500; Second Place, Glendel Calvert, 1963 Chevy Impala SS; Third Place, Ken Lowman, 1969 Chevy Chevelle.

Class D: all makes and models, 1970-1979: First Place, Alan Hufford, 1972 Chevy Nova; Second Place, Joshua Adams, 1973 Plymouth Satellite;Third Place, Ron and Paula Mitchell, 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS.

Class E: all makes and models 1980-1995: First Place, Sylvia McGuire, 1987 Toyota MR2.

Class F: all makes and models 1996 and Newer: First Place, Matt Head, 2009 Dodge Challenger; Second Place, Larry Balanda, 2015 Chevy SS; Third Place, Judy and Ed Richards, 2002 Chrysler Prowler.

Class G: all Thunderbirds: First Place, Linda Shannan, 1957 T-bird.

Class H: no entries

Class I: all Corvettes 1974 and Newer: First Place, Don Price, 1997 Corvette; Second Place, Ron Kirkpatrick, 1975 Corvette, Third Place, Bill Hennke, 2007 Corvette.

Class J: all Chavelles: First Place, Craig Homer, 1970 Chevelle; Second Place, Jim and Sherri Hewitt, 1972 Chevelle; Third Place, Linda Seddon, 1971 Chevelle.

Class K: all Camaros: First Place, John Cox, 1979 Z28; Second Place, Danny Stubbs, 2023 Camaro.

Class L: all Mustangs 1973 and Older: First Place, Rich Strieker, 1969 Mustang; Second Place, Lucius Remley, 1968 Mustang.

Class M: all Mustangs 1974 and Newer: First Place, Brent Walker, 2005 Mustang; Second Place, Brandon Atkinson, 2009 Mustang; Third Place, Don and Vickie Combs, 1990 Mustang.

Class N: Original Factory Muscle Through 1972: First Place, Ron Atkinson, 1967 Oldsmobile 4-4- 2; Second Place, Joe Grant, 1962 Chevy BelAir Bubbletop; Third Place, Bill McBee, 1970 Buick Gran Sport.

Class O: no entries

Class P: Street Machines 1950 and Newer: First Place, Sam and Barb Saffell, 1958 Thunderbird; Second Place, Kenny Ball, 1955 Chevy BelAir; Third Place, Amanda Johnson, 1974 Dodge Challenger.

Class Q: all Trucks 1939 and Older: First Place, Robert (Dynamite) Owings; Second Place, Thomas Shannan, 1930 Chevy truck.

Class R: all Trucks 1940-1972: First Place, R.D. Homer, 1966 Chevy Stepside; Second Place, Dwight and Anna Copeland, 1941 Ford 3/4 ton; Third Place, Don Musser, 1972 Chevy C-10.

Class S: all Trucks 1973 and Newer: First Place, Jeanie Bissell, 1985 Chevy Scottsdale

Class T: Rat Rods: First Place, Howard Harvey, 1965 Ford Fairlane Station Wagon.

Class U: Mini Trucks: First Place, Brent Bourgeois, 1982 Chevy S 10; Second Place, Ed and Judy Richards; Third Place, Jim and Judy Sharp, 1981 El Camino.

Class V: Motorcycles, all Harley Davidson: First Place, Ron Kice, 2006 Fatboy; Second Place, Travis Heine, 1988 FXSTC; Third Place, Stacy and Tonya Westhoff, 2012 Streetglide.

Class W: Motorcycles, all others: First Place, George and Sheila Owings, 2022 Honda Rebel; Second Place, Knox Co Industrial Tech, 2001 JD Pro Gator Trolley.

Class X: all 4-Wheel Drives: First Place, Jay Hayes, 1987 Chevy; Second Place, Wayne Durham, 1950 Ford F1; Third Place, John and Connie Kethe, 1948 Willy’s Jeep.

Class Y: all Torinos: First Place, John and Kris Shaffer, 1970 Torino GT; Second Place, Warren Douglas, 1970 Torino GT.

Class Z: Competition: First Place Boyd Bissell, (in memory of Travis) 1959 Chevy Corvette; Second Place, Kevin Koontz, 2017 Adams Stock Car.

Mayor’s Choice: 1962 Chevy BelAir Bubbletop owned by Joe Grant.

People’s Choice: 1970 Chevy Chevelle owned by Craig Homer