MARY “MAXINE” (HALL) BROWN

Memphis, Missouri Aug. 6, 1922 – Aug. 18, 2023

Mary “Maxine” (Hall) Brown, 101, of Memphis Missouri died August 18,

2023, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis MO. The daughter of Floyd W. Hall and Dona Augusta (Hope) Hall,she was born August 6, 1922 outside of Downing in Schuyler County, MO. She graduated Downing High School class of 1939. Later she was united in marriage to Jesse Carl “Jack” Brown on February 7, 1943 and to this union three children were born: Lynette, Stephen and Julia. Maxine and Jack shared 59 and 1/2 years of marriage. They spent 21 winters in Louisiana spending time with grandchildren.

She was a member of 1st Christian Church, serving as a Sunday School

teacher and deaconess for many years, raised her children in church and served as den mother of Stephen’s Cub Scout troop.

Before marriage she was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse. Later

Jack had a coffee shop in Downing where she worked with him part time and made pies to sell. She brought all three of us to work with her. For many years she worked with Jack as his secretary in the State Farm Insurance office. While we were growing up she was a good mother, cook and made all of our clothes. Her favorite poem was The Last Leaf and she was. She loved us enough in her lifetime to last ours.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Jack, two sisters

Hope Curry(Hillis), Nina Jones (Bob), two brothers, Floyd W. Hall Jr. (Velda), Leo Hall (Laverna) (Nita), Sisters-in-law. Blanche Meyers (Dick) Hazel Gray (Marvel)

Surviving are her children: Lynette Burroughs (Larry), Independence MO, Stephen Brown, Memphis MO, and Julia Rush (Jay), Baton Rouge LA and her special nephew, Jim Curry (Margaret) of Memphis, MO: Grandchildren: Kent Lancaster (Patti) Bellaire KS, Angie Brian (Reid), Greenwell Springs, LA, Kim Browning (Kevin) Greenwell Springs, LA, Jacob Rush (Cristy) Prairieville LA , Jessie Norman (Jay) Trenton TX, Larry Dale Burroughs (Alesia), Blue Springs, MO and Lori Burroughs, Independence MO; 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews and

cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Scotland County Senior Center, or First Christian Church in Memphis, MO and may be mailed to or left at Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Open Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Aug 24, at Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 25, and Funeral Service at 1:30 P.M. with Brother Jack Sumption officiating that afternoon, both at First Christian Church in Memphis MO with interment to follow in the Downing Cemetery in Schuyler Co., Missouri.

Pallbearers will be Jay Rush, Jim Curry, Jacob Rush, Reid Brian, Kevin Browning, Jay Norman, and Kent Lancaster.

Online condolences may be shared with the Brown family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.