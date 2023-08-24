Auxiliary Donates to Playground Equipment at Hospital Daycare

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

The Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary recently donated money toward the purchase of new playground equipment at the Tiger Cub Care; the daycare for employee children at Scotland County Hospital.

The Tiger Cub Care (TCC) daycare outside play area received a complete overhaul from the Hospital’s Maintenance Department. Not only was the new equipment installed for the children at the daycare, but approximately $2,000 of rubber tire chips were delivered and installed in the play area as well. Besides the donation from the Auxiliary, a private donation was received and an every other Friday morning breakfast fundraiser of Biscuits & Gravy is held for employees to make a free-will donation and that on-going fundraiser generated nearly $2,000 for the project.

The Auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization that raises money through sales at the Hospital Gift Shop, Antique Days quilt raffle, pecan sales and Christmas Bazaar cookie sales. The Auxiliary meets every third Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Memphis. Membership dues are $1 annually and new members are always welcome.