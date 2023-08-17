Jackson Wins Barbecue Contest at State Fair

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sadie Jackson a member of the Jolly Jack’s and Jill’s 4-H group and MO State Ambassador won the Missouri 4-H State Chicken Barbecue Contest at the Missouri State Fair Monday August 14, 2023. She will get to go to Louisville, KY in November to complete in the National 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest. Sadie is the daughter of David and Jodie Jackson of Memphis MO and will be a sophomore at SCR-1 this year. Photo submitted.