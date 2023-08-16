RAYANN PEEK BROWN

Rayann Peek Brown, age 60, passed away August 5, 2023 at her sister’s home in Keosauqua, IA.

Rayann grew up in Memphis, MO, was baptized at First Baptist Church and later became a member at the New Testament church in Rutledge, MO. Her family owned several horses and went on annual trail rides to campsites. She would spend her days riding, sewing, writing, painting, and dancing for her high school pom-poms team.

She was a graduate of Scotland County High School and was a student for one year at Truman State University, formerly know as Northeast State Missouri. In college, she was a TKE Little Sister and took courses focused in art. While a full-time student, she worked as a nursing aid. After understanding where her heart lied, she left Truman and received her diploma in cosmetology.

With a diploma in hand, she ran a successful cosmetology business, loved by all. After leaving her cosmetology career years later, she worked for Judge Demarce at the Memphis courthouse. On the side, she was famous for being the “County Girl” ring girl for Scotland County’s own wrestling mania. To many, she was the main event at these shows.

In 1994, she married James Clifton Brown Jr. and proceeded to have three children between the years of 1997-2001. Rayann and her family moved to Quincy, IL in 2007 where she would find her love of working as a para with mentally disabled children at Baldwin School. In Quincy, IL she became a member at The Crossing church.

She is survived by her parents:Joan and Ransley Raymond “Ray” Peek of Kahoka, MO; four sisters: Dawn (Ronnie) Smith of Revere, MO, Tracy (Danny) Miller of Arbela, MO, Cheri Claman of Keosauqua, IA, and Tina (Matt) Bartholomew of Keosauqua, IA; husband: James Brown Jr. of Quincy, IL; children: James Brown III, Anna Brown, and Bromley Brown all of Quincy, IL; brother and sister-in-law: Javan Brown and Amber Brown of Memphis, MO; sister-in-law, Donna Brown of Osage Beach, MO; friend Sarah Dailing of Quincy, IL; and friend Darla Robinson of Hannibal, MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that she thought of as her own.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Louise McCunney of Memphis, MO; maternal grandfather, John Lutz of Memphis, MO; paternal grandparents, Marion and Edith Page of Kirksville, MO, brother, Walter James (Jimmy) LaDue of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Allan (Chip) Davis of Keosauqua, IA; grandmother-in-law, Eva Ahland of Memphis, MO; mother-in-law LaMayra Brown of Memphis, MO;and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Brown of Memphis, MO.

Rayann was a wonderful daughter, loving wife, and devoted mother and sister. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation (https://melanoma. org/), Rutledge New Testament Church, or her children in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St,. Memphis, MO 63555. Her Celebration of Life will be held August 12, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Weaver Ave, Memphis, MO 63555. Visitation will be 10 AM – 11 AM, services will be 11 AM – 12 PM, and food will be offered at 12 PM.