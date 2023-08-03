Widow’s Sons Bike/Car Night This Saturday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Stacy Westhoff, Northeast Corner Widow’s Sons

The Fifth Annual Bike/Car Night will be held this Saturday, August 5, 2023. This event will be held on the east side of the Memphis square.

The event will start off with the scavenger hunt ride beginning at 9:00 a.m. Enjoy the 100 mile route searching for landmarks. The ride is open to all licensed and insured motor vehicles.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. the Cornhole Tournament will be held. For information on cornhole, contact Brett at 660-956-3565.

Vendors will be set up and open throughout. Come up and shop from a variety of products from local businesses.

But wait there’s more!

Enjoy soft served ice cream by the Masonic Lodge, cotton candy from the Pentecostal Church and lemon shake-ups.

From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bike/Car Night will be featured. This is open to any motorized vehicle.

If you want to show off your prized toy, bring it up and show it off. DJ Andy Middleton will entertain you 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A free-will donation supper of pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, and lemonade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Memphis Masonic Lodge with desserts from the Eastern Star Ladies.

Wait there is more!

Scotland County Rotary Bingo starts at 8:00 p.m.

Widows Sons Scholarships will be awarded at 6:00 p.m.

Raffle drawings and silent auction items include a custom made quilt, hard crafted wooden trunk, not one but two Savage 243 Rifles, various raffle baskets, and more items are still coming in!

Trophies for best bike, best muscle car, best truck, best hot rod, most unique, and farthest traveled will be awarded.

All proceeds stay local, and go to charities.