Scotland County Public Admin. Resigns

By Echo Menges

The resignation of Scotland County Public Administrator Emily Consbrock went into effect on Monday, August 1, 2023, according to a resignation letter submitted to the Scotland County Commission on July 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to tender my resignation as Scotland County, Missouri Public Administrator. I appreciated the opportunity to work for the county. My last day as Public Administrator will be August 1, 2023,” said Emily Consbrock in her resignation letter. A reason for leaving was not given.

According to the Scotland County Commissioners, Consbrock has served in the elected office for roughly two-and-a-half years. This is her first term in office.

The Commission is in the process of appointing someone to the office until the next election when interested parties can run to complete the current term.

One person has expressed interest in filling the position as of Thursday, July 27. The Commissioners hope to make an appointment this week.