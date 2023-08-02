Charles Wayne Myers, 85, of Memphis, Missouri, died July 24 at his home. He was born the son of Michael Benjamin and Ida Barbara (Witte) Myers on May 7, 1938, near Tobin Creek, Missouri.

Charles graduated from Memphis High School in 1956 and attended college at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville. During the summer months he lived in Alaska and worked for the Bureau of Public Roads.

In 1960 he took a job as a land surveyor for the Bureau of Land Management. He surveyed not only land in Alaska, but also the Alaskan Pipeline. He joined the army in 1961 and was stationed at Fort Ord, California and was later in the reserves for 6 years. Charles moved back to Missouri and married Judith Ann Slocum in 1966. They farmed row crops and raised cattle together for 45 years until he retired. Four children were born to this union. For a period of time Charles also worked for the Missouri Fuel and Conservation Service surveying watersheds. Charles was a member of the Greensburg Masonic Lodge #414 and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Edinburg Baptist Church and the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. He was also a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Flying Farmers of Missouri. Charles enjoyed many hobbies. He loved to travel, camp, hunt, and fish. He also loved to fly and obtained his pilot license in 1969, bought a Cessna 172 airplane and took his family to fly-ins all over Missouri. He spent a week every summer with his good friend, Tom Crawford, in Oshkosh, WI, at the Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-in and was also a member of their association. Charles loved the outdoors and had a green thumb. He raised rose bushes, and at one point had over 85 bushes in his yard. Charles loved to spend time with all 9 of his grandkids or “little gate openers” as he affectionately called them. They all thought Grandpa was wonderful and loved building something with him in the shed, listening to his jokes and his many stories about his time in Alaska.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles (Chuck) Myers II, his parents, one brother, Max Myers, two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou McGee Myers and Callie Hicks Myers. One brother-in-law, Richard Slocum, a nephew, Richard Myers and a niece, Barbara Elizabeth Cuevas.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Slocum Myers, his three daughters, Sherri (Robbie) Mauck of Knox City, Chari (Travis) Bemis of Kansas City, MO, Melanie (Juan) Irizarry of Newark, DE; and 9 grandchildren, Brooklyn Myers, Kaelin, and Mason Bemis, Savannah (Conner), Robert and Mitchell Mauck, Ireland, London and Juan Irizarry.

He is also survived by one brother, Michael (Sue) Myers of Memphis, 2 sisters, Barbara (Jim) Callahan of Godfrey, IL and Dr Beverly Myers of Bellingham, WA, many nieces and nephews and great friends.

Services were held Thursday, July 27, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Visitation and Masonic Rites were followed by funeral services.

Burial was in the Edinburg Cemetery south of Memphis, MO.

Memorials suggested to the Edinburg Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to the Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1 Edina, MO 63537.