Bonnie J. Ward, 93, of Memphis, MO passed away at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, IA, under hospice care on July 22, 2023. The daughter of Alfred E. & Geneva Rose (Meldrem) Tinkle, she was born June 15, 1930 at Hayward, WI.

Bonnie and Lawrence were married July 9, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA and to this union six sons were born.

Being a farmers wife she enjoyed, gardening, taking care of her flowers, taking care of her family and helping on the farm. First living in the Lawnridge, MO in 1950 they raised hogs, cattle, sheep, chickens, row crops and took care of their six boys. Later they moved twice in the Memphis area residing at the Crawford residence for 45 years together and then Bonnie moved to town after Lawrence passed away.

Her family enjoyed camping and enjoying family reunions around the fire as they were involved with the Good Sams club for many years.

She was well known for her candy at the bizarre and enjoyed baking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ward, parents, two sons, David Ward and Ray Ward, sister, Betty Story, three brothers, Bill Tinkle, Verlan Tinkle and Vernon Tinkle, a brother-in-law, Eugene Lindenman, sister-in-laws, Luella Tinkle and Francine Tinkle one granddaughter, Heather Ward and a great granddaughter, Tierra Stanberry, a daughter-in-law, Susan Ward.

She is survived by four sons: Jim (Laurie) Ward, Chuck Ward, and Randy (Debbie) Ward all of Memphis, MO, and Raun (Pam) Ward of Evanston, WY; two daughter-in-laws: Connie Ward of Rutledge, MO, and Kathie Ward of Hughson, CA; 17 Grandchildren, 42 Great-Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great- Grandchildren; one sister: Rosie (Virgil) Roorda of Barnes City, Iowa; sister-in-law: Iva Tinkle of Grinnell, IA along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Scotland County Senior Center or the Memphis United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St, Memphis, MO 63555.

Funeral services were held Thursday morning, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Larry Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery east of Memphis.

Pallbearers were Kelly Ward, Denny Ward, Corry Ward, Cody Ward, Brian Ward, Joe Ward, Rick Snow, and Jamie DeWess. Honorary pallbearers were Lori Williams, Michelle Billings, Shannon Rios, Cheyenne Neagle,(Heather Ward), Kristi DeWess, Jenny Ward, Kara Ward, Terri Becchetti, and Noel Thompson.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.