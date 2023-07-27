Minor Injuries in Tractor Trailer Rollover

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Terry Bockenfeld, 71, of Quincy, IL, received minor injuries in a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Scotland County on Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, Bockenfeld was westbound on State Route W when the 2022 Mack Anthem Tractor Trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred approximately five miles north of Baring, MO, at approximately 1:44 p.m. MSHP, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Rutledge Fire Department responded to the call along with Lakeside Towing. The tractor trailer was extensively damaged in the crash.

“Our county blacktops have no or very poor shoulders. All motorists should use extra caution. Many of these blacktops have recently been redone adding three to four inches in height making for a greater drop-off on each edge. I believe this played a big factor in this crash,” Sheriff Bryan Whithey told The Memphis Democrat.

Photos submitted