Anthony (Tony) Droz, 53, of Memphis, MO passed away July 10, 2023 at the St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. due to health problems. The son of Connie Gwinnup, he was born February 22, 1970 in Johnson Co. IA.

He grew up in Fairfield, IA and Keosauqua, IA , attending those schools participating in football and wrestling and graduating from Van Buren High School. He then attended a large equipment school in Minnesota.

He married Michelle Helterbran and after having three children he later got divorced.

His other interests included spending summers serving as a camp counselor for Camp Corageous, a place for handicapped children, being shade tree mechanic with his uncles and grandfather, a hardcore Steelers fan watching all the games they played, taking cooking classes, and farming most of his life until he moved to Memphis. He then worked on road construction, driving dirt moving equipment all over the U.S building roads until his health wouldn’t permit it anymore.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and camper especially during cold weather. He loved his animals always taking in strays and the ones that were homeless. He had a green thumb and in his later years enjoyed gardening and giving it away to any family member or friend in need. His family meant everything to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Gwinnup, grandparents, Clifford Droz, Sam and Willa Kitchen, aunts & uncles, Dan and Martha Droz and Tim and Melissa Kitchen

Left to mourn his passing is his mother: Connie Gwinnup of Memphis, MO; significant other: Lena Tuttle of Memphis; MO, his children: Jessica of Farmington, IA, Jennifer of Memphis, MO, son, Spencer (Amber) of Fairfield, IA; grandchildren: Kylo, Austin, Tanner, Gage, Shay, Hayden, and Skylar; sister: Tracy Folker of Memphis, MO: brother: Terry (Jacque) of Marshalltown, IA; adopted brother, Howard (Dana) Garrison of Memphis, MO. uncle: Jerry (Diane) Kitchen of Keosauqua, IA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555 help with expenses.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 A.M.at the OLD LAKE southwest of the fairgrounds, for anyone wishing to attend. Refreshments will be served along with stories, memories and good times will be shared. Bring a chair a Celebrate Tony’s life.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.