Daniel Glenn Bishop, 82, left his earthly Baring Country Club home and passed into eternal rest on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

Dan was born on May 11, 1941, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Noble Lee and Velma Kidwell Bishop.

He was united in marriage to Kathleen Judy Killday on March 14, 1964, in Kirksville, Missouri. To this union three children were born, Laurie, Christopher and Jerry.

Dan was united in marriage to Judi Gardner on October 22, 2002, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Surviving are his wife Judi Bishop of Baring, Missouri; one daughter, Laurie Ann Bishop of Phoenix, AZ; three sisters, Sue (Dick) Johnson of Baring, MO, Janice McGinnis of Edina, MO and Brenda (Mike) Beckner of Corydon, IA; Four grandchildren, Brielle Bishop, Cierra Bishop, Madison Bishop and Cody Bishop; Two great-grandchildren, Emma and Liam Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Bishop; two sons, Christopher Glenn Bishop, Jerry Lee Bishop; three brothers, Michael, Jack and J.W. Bishop; sisters-in-law, Carol Lee Bishop, Mary Lou Bishop and brothers-in-law, Mike McGinnis and Kenneth Stockham.

Dan graduated from Edina High School in 1959, following graduation he served his country in the United States Air Force as a Flight Controller in Japan. He served the public for over 22 years with the Phoenix Police Dept. attaining an Associate Degree, working all aspects of law enforcement with robbery being his favorite. During his career he was awarded Commendation Honors by the United States Federal Marshals Service. He concluded his duty in Phoenix as a detective. Bishop returned to Knox County, MO and served as Sheriff for the next 12 years until his full retirement.

During his career Dan served on the board of the North Missouri Drug Task Force, long serving President of the Northeast Missouri Major Case Squad, member of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, board member of the Missouri Retired Sheriff’s Association, Foundation of Retired Phoenix Police Officers and Fraternal Order of Police.

Dan and Judi enjoyed several years of travel to Jamaica and Florida as well as crappie fishing at their home. He loved hunting on their farm & long rides just to count the deer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Edina, MO at 10:00 a.m. Wake service will be held Sunday, June 4 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. With Rosary at 7:00 p.m. At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Fr. Walter Kispotta and Fr. Robert Fields will officiate the services assisted by Deacon Ken Berry. Music will be provided by Kyle and Jim Clark.

Casket Bearers: Colonel Bret Johnson, Lt. Steven Johnson, Sgt Graydon Gaines, Chief Ryan Bishop, Sheriff Carl Knoche, Sheriff David Parrish, Cpl. Nathan Shinkle and Doug Klote. Honorary Casket Bearers: Allen Gudehaus, Wayne Winn, David Hall, Mike Platte, Eric DeRosear, Joe Barnard, Larry Stone, Michael Bishop, Mark Bishop, Kevin McGinnis, Adam Beckner,

David Gardner, Mike Gardner, Kelly Gardner, Kent Stockham, Fritz Gottschalk, Adam Baker, Aaron Baker.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice and may be left at or mailed to Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, 408 East Morgan Edina, MO.