Past Rotary International President Visits Scotland Co. Rotary Club Meeting

The Rotary Club of Scotland County hosted several Kirksville Rotarians at their weekly meeting on July 12, 2023. Ray Klinginsmith the Rotary International President 2010- 2011 along with Ruth Bowers a Kirksville Rotarian presented Elsie Kigar with a Paul Harris Fellow by making a contribution to The Rotary Foundation in her name. A Rotary Paul Harris Fellow is intended to continue Rotary International’s founder, Paul Harris’s legacy. The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. A Paul Harris recipient goes above and beyond in serving their community through promoting change and understanding. Paul Harris Fellow recognition is an award for exemplary work in community service or helping those in need. Other Kirksville Rotarians in attendance for the presentation were Ron & Elsie Gaber. Kigar (center) is pictured with Kirksville Rotarians Ruth Bowers (left) and Ray Klinginsmith (right). Submitted by Corey Stott