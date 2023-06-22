| logout
Tractor and Baler Destroyed by Fire
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
TRACTOR AND BALER FIRE – A Kubota baler caught fire and the fire traveled to the tractor Friday afternoon, June 16, 2023, at approximately 2:30 pm in a hay field North of Bible Grove. The operators of the equipment were not hurt in the incident. The baler and tractor were a complete loss. No injuries were reported. Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene. Photos submitted by Cynch Davis