Small Named LaBelle Rodeo Queen

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by Tonya Small

Kylie Small, the 16-year-old daughter of John and Tonya Small of Memphis, is LaBelle Rodeo Association Royalty.

At the age of eight-years-old in 2015, Kylie participated in the Princess Contest at The LaBelle Rodeo and went on to win that year. Jump forward eight years to 2023. She participated in The LaBelle Rodeo Queen Contest and she won the title of LaBelle Rodeo Association Queen.

Kylie will be a junior this year at Scotland County R-1 School in Memphis.

This past year, she served as sophomore representative in student council, National Honor Society historian, and a member of the Memphis FFA chapter where she is a part of the trap and horse judging teams.

She began riding horses at four and competed at local shows at seven. She was first runner-up in the Green City Rodeo Princess contest in 2021. She was the high point 13-17 youth rider for the 66 Wranglers Saddle Club buckle series and reserve champion in 2022.

Although she has participated in a wide range of classes, her favorite is barrel racing.

Last year, she became a member of District 5 Iowa NBHA. The highlight of her season was participating at the Iowa State NBHA show at Kirkwood Equestrian Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She recently became a member of AQHA due to her increased interest in bloodlines.

Upon graduation in May of 2025, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO, and pursue a degree in animal science specializing in horse reproduction. She is especially interested in breeding speed event horses.

After watching two different local Masterson Method practitioners, as well as chiropractic treatment and PEMF treatments performed on horses, she is also considering becoming an animal chiropractor.