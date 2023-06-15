Five Scotland County Projects Included in MoDOT Five-Year Plan

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Public Comment Period Opens on Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

JEFFERSON CITY (June 7, 2023) – The draft FY 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today. The draft five-year program includes funding from General Revenue – passed by the Missouri General Assembly – to widen and improve I-70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and more. A 30-day public review and comment period begins today.

The STIP makes available $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years. Of the $14 billion, the draft STIP details $10.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $2.1 billion per year. It also includes a record $3.4 billion in state General Revenue funded projects from the General Assembly subject to governor approval of the final budget.

“Over the past two years, the cost of doing transportation improvements has experienced record inflation ranging from 20-30%. Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We are able to continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”

The draft FY 2024-2028 STIP lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for fiscal years 2024-2028 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2028) and reflects the transportation needs of communities across the state.

Scotland County has two bridge rehabilitation projects and three pavement improvement projects included in the five-year plan. Both bridge projects are set for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The first is a bridge on Rt. A, 0.3 miles east of Rt. M near Rutledge, crossing the BNSF railway. The project is expected to be awarded in January, at an estimated cost of $481,000.

The other bridge project is also scheduled for 2023-2024, involving a bridge over the North Fork Middle Fabius River on Rt. T near Bible Grove. The estimated cost of that project is $657,000.

Two pavement improvement projects are planned for MO 15 in 2025- 2026. The first includes 10.82 miles from the Iowa state line to US 136 near Memphis, and the second project extends from Memphis to Edina, for 22.47 miles. The first project has an estimated cost of nearly $1.9 million dollars, while the second is expected to cost over $3.9 million dollars.

The final Scotland County project included in the STIP is for pavement improvement on 5.24 miles of RT MM, from US 136 at Memphis to Rt. M.

The proposed program is available for public review. Those interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by email to STIPcomments@modot. mo.gov, by calling customer service at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The program is also available on MoDOT’s website: https://www.modot. org/DRAFTSTIP. The formal comment period ends July 6, 2023.

Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the Commission. The Commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 12 meeting.