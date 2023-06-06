Ronald W. Smock 11/22/1946- 05/13/2023

Ronald W. Smock, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Memphis Missouri, passed away May 13, 2023, in Omaha.

Ron was born Nov. 22, 1946, in rural Gorin Missouri to Berneice (Wortman) and Oren Smock. His family later moved to Baring MO and he graduated from Knox County High School in 1964.

He married Cheri McKinney in 1966 and the couple had one child, Jerry, before divorcing. Ron spent his professional career in the automotive parts industry.

He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He let little stand in the way of his watching his favorite teams on TV or ideally, in person. He also enjoyed playing golf, shuffleboard and basketball.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Oren Smock and Berneice Lancaster; sister and brother-in-law Margaret and George Shibley; and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Jeannie Smock.

Ron is survived by his son, Jerry (Kim Carter); two granddaughters, Jayme (Matt) Buckley and Payton (Josh) Isherwood; and one great-grandson, Cameron Isherwood. He also leaves brothers Robert (Marlyn) Smock, Roselle, Illinois, and Delbert (Teresa) Smock, Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister Karen Smith, Memphis, Missouri; and companion Cecilia Walton, along with many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service is being planned for July.