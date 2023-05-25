Blessing Competes in State Golf Tournament

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

COLUMBIA, Mo.- 5/18/23-5/19/23- Ethan Blessing qualified for the Class 1 state golf tournament that was held in Columbia. Coach Jeremy Austin reports that Blessing shot a 97 on day one while playing in a pouring rain for half the day. Blessing carded a 100 on the second day of competition. Austin stated that the course was extremely saturated and sloppy from all the rain the day before. He added that Blessing was often standing in an inch or more of water for every shot.

Coach Austin said that Blessing has played in the number one spot on the varsity squad all season. The entailed a lot of responsibility, which Austin said Blessing handled with class. Blessing ended up 67th overall in the state for Class 1.