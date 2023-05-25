Another Lawsuit Filed Against Scotland County Hospital
Ousted Human Resources Staffer Alleges Discrimination and Breach of Contract
By Echo Menges
Memphis, MO – Thursday, May 25, 2023 – According to court documents, another lawsuit was filed against the Scotland County Hospital (SCH) last week, on Friday, May 19, in case No. 23SE-CC00022.
Terri Schmitt, the former Director of Quality, Safety, Risk and Human Resources, is accusing SCH of violating the Missouri Human Rights Act and violating the conditions of her employment contract.
The lawsuit petition states, on August 17, 2022, Schmitt received a telephone call on her cell phone from Meagan Weber who informed Schmitt that she was terminated.
On count one of the petition, Schmitt alleges she is a member of a protected class in being over the age of 40, and she was illegally discriminated against by the SCH. She is asking for all lost wages or reinstatement, along with compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and any relief the court deems proper.
On count two of the petition, Schmitt alleges the SCH was required to provide a 90 day notice and failed to do so – in violation of her contract. She is asking for damages for breach of contract, interest, and any relief the court deems equitable.
The SCH will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.
Representatives of the SCH did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this newly filed lawsuit. Any comments provided by the SCH will be included in future coverage of this story.
Read the full petition by following the link below: