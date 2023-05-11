VERNON PERSHING MATHENA

Vernon Pershing Mathena, age 84, of Kahoka, MO, formerly of Rutledge, MO, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, MO.

Vernon was born December 12, 1938, in Scotland County, MO, the son of Clifford and Mary Agnes Peterson Mathena. He was united in marriage on December 12, 1961, in Wyaconda, MO to Alice Jean (Jeannie) Byrn and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2021. Vernon was also preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Melissa Gordon, one sister Wilma Hatfield and one brother Clifford Mathena.

Surviving are a son-in-law, Patrick Gordon of Viola, IL; one granddaughter, Amanda Gordon and fiancé Anthony Taylor of Viola, IL; and one great-granddaughter, Luna Diana Taylor of Viola, IL; one sister, Mary Ruth Potter Morristown, IN; two brothers, William (Margaret) Mathena of Moline, IL, and Ray Dean (Connie) Mathena of Springfield, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vernon received his education in Scotland County, MO. And was employed as a laborer with Eagle Food Center in Milan, IL. Vernon and Alice lived in the Quad Cities for over 32 years and moved to Rutledge, MO in 2001. Vernon was a member of the Wyaconda Baptist Church.

Vernon enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, and spending time with family.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Ben Wheeler will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Wyaconda Cemetery with Robert Smith, Danny Smith, Adam Smith, Keith Smith, Cody Smith and Preston Burgess as casket bearers.

Visitation will be held one hour before services on Thursday at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Musical selections will be Lily of The Valley and Daddy’s Hands.

Memorials are suggested to the Wyaconda Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.