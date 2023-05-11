Susan Michele Mayberry, 57, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 5th, 2023, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, surrounded by family.

Susan was born on November 20, 1965, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Norman and Joy Mayberry. She spent her formative years living on School Street in Washington, Illinois, and attended Redeemer Missionary Church.

She graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1989 with a degree in Marketing and an emphasis in Sales. Susan worked in the pharmaceutical/diagnostic testing industry in the Chicago area until 2020, when she moved to Memphis, Missouri, to be closer to her family. In Memphis, she worked first at the Memphis Democrat and then at KMEM Radio until her health began to decline.

Susan enjoyed all of the outdoors including hiking, kayaking, gardening and stamping her National Parks Passport. She enjoyed traveling to different parts of the world and did so as often as she could. She loved to cruise in her 1989 red Mercedes Convertible with her constant companion, Frankie.

Susan lived life to the fullest, and was happy to share her enthusiasm with everyone. She loved helping others and giving friends and family tours of her view of Chicago. Along with giving simple and thoughtful gifts to all she knew and loved, she gave generously to others in need. To all who loved her, Susan was a fabulous individual.

Susan is survived by her parents, Norman and Joy Mayberry of Memphis, Missouri; her sister, Cindy and her husband Jobe Justice of Memphis, Missouri, and their children, Paige Troutman, Tyler and Tasma Troutman, Jacob and Callee Justice, Kelsey Justice and Jed Troutman; a brother, Tony and his wife Lisa Mayberry of Hartford, Missouri; and their son, Trevar Haines and daughter, Alexia Mayberry; along with great nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Brush Harbor Cemetery, Northeast of Memphis, Missouri.

Casket Bearers will be Tyler Troutman, Jed Troutman, Jacob Justice, Derek Bradley, Brad Holt, and Joey Martin, along with Honorary Casket Bearer, Trevar Haines.

In lieu of flowers an expression of sympathy in memory of Susan has been set up as the Susan Mayberry Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Checks may be written to the Scotland County Hospital Foundation with Susan Mayberry noted in the memo. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri, 63555.