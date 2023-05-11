DONNA ELAINE WALKER

Donna Elaine Walker, 88, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

She was born December 1, 1934 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Dennison Wayne and Margaret Louise Wilsey Buckley.

She attended Scotland County R-1 High School, and graduated in the class of 1952.

Donna married Floyd Milton Walker on February 4, 1953 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, Missouri.

She owned Louise’s Style Shop on the south side of the square in Memphis, Missouri and she loved playing bingo, especially Rotary Bingo. She was a member of the Memphis United Methodist Church of Memphis Missouri and lived most of her live in Memphis.

Donna is survived by her husband, Floyd Walker of Memphis, Missouri; a son, Brent Walker and his fiancé, Charlotte Stelter of Memphis, Missouri; one daughter, Deb King and her husband Jack of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren; Mitchell Walker and Megan Fain; and one great granddaughter, Audrianna Walker.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Louise Buckley.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home in Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery at Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Donna Walker may be left to the Methodist Church of Memphis or The Scotland County Rotary Club for Bingo. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.